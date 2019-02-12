Borough weighs up voluntary council tax premium

Lambeth LBC has proposed a voluntary additional council tax to help tackle youth violence in the borough.

Under the plan, residents of the borough’s most valuable properties would be given the option of boosting their council tax payments to help protect public services.

Residents were canvassed on the proposal as part of a consultation on Lambeth’s medium-term financial strategy thatclosed on 14 January..

Forty-four percent of residents indicated either support or strong support when asked whether the wealthiest households should be invited to make additional voluntary contributions.

Just over a third of residents said they were opposed to the proposal while one in five said they were neither for or against.

Asked how money raised from a voluntary contribution should be used, a third of respondents suggested it should be spent on children and young people’s services.

Lambeth’s latest budget proposal proposed increasing council tax by 2.99%. The council has also outlined savings intended to meet a funding gap of £43.2m from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

Councillor Andy Wilson (Lab), cabinet member for finance at the authority, said: “We need to try and find as many forms of generating additional funds as possible. One of the ways we thought we could do that is through a voluntary council tax scheme.”

In February last year, Westminster City Council asked its top council tax payers to voluntarily double their £833 bill to support youth services and tackle homelessness. This raised an additional £500,000.

Cllr Wilson said any scheme in Lambeth would be designed differently to account for a difference in the proportion of residents in the top council tax band.

Lambeth will now develop its proposals before returning to consult with residents in more detail. The scheme could be introduced in the 2019-20 financial year, Cllr Wilson said.