Brokenshire reveals Brexit preparation allocations

Councils will receive an additional £56.5m over this year and next to prepare for Brexit, housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire has announced.

In written statement published today, Mr Brokenshire said all district councils will receive £35,000 over the period, county councils have been all allocated £175,000 and unitary councils £210,000.

Combined authorities will receive £182,000.

Councils “facing immediate impacts from local ports” will receive a share of £1.5m this year, with allocations to be announced shortly.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government previously said £35m will be distributed among councils in 2019-20 to help them prepare for Brexit.

Mr Brokenshire said he will retain £10m next year to “respond to specific local costs that may only become evident in the months after we exit the [European Union]”.

A further £5m will be split between the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government and councils for “strengthening resilience preparations” and supporting communities.

Mr Brokenshire said local government will “play a critical role in making a success of Brexit at a local level”.

He added: “This funding will help councils to adapt to changes caused by Brexit, while still protecting vital local services.

“This will not be the only resources councils receive to fund Brexit costs. Government has been clear that departments will assess and, if appropriate, fund any potential new burdens arising on councils as part of EU exit work they are undertaking.”

The ministry drew criticism last year when it failed to bid for a share of £1.5bn allocated to different departments to prepare for Brexit.