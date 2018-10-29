Budget live: £1bn care cash for 2019-20 expected

Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver the Budget this afternoon. Follow LGC’s live blog for all of the latest announcements, rumours and reaction relating to local government.
Adam Lent: What local government should expect from the Budget
29 October, 2018Adam Lent
The big Budget announcements for local government may have already been made.
Dick Sorabji: Universal support reveals a government in trouble
29 October, 2018Dick Sorabji
Catastrophic disasters have multiple causes.
Outer London boroughs fear squeeze in fair funding review
26 October, 2018David Paine
Outer London borough leaders fear their finances will be disproportionately squeezed as a result of the fair funding review.
Universal credit unfairly passing on costs to councils
26 October, 2018Robert Cusack
The introduction of universal credit has effectively pushed administration costs on to local government and has not been met with sufficient central funding to match, according to a new report by an influential parliamentary committee.
Hammond must think big – or local government will collapse
25 October, 2018Nick Golding
There is a sense of ‘too little, too late’ about the indication ministers are finally taking local government’s dire financial predicament seriously.
Finance settlement date unveiled ahead of 'huge' funding challenge
24 October, 2018David Paine
The date of when details of the local government finance settlement for 2019-20 will be published has been unveiled.
Extra care cash mooted ahead of greater council tax freedom
24 October, 2018Nick Golding, David Paine
A further one-off lump sum to cover rising social care costs is under consideration across Whitehall in advance of local government potentially gaining extra freedom to raise council tax in next year’s comprehensive spending review, LGC understands.
Clive Betts: Funding solutions must address today's problems
22 October, 2018Clive Betts
Earlier this year, the National Audit Office confirmed that government funding for council services in England had fallen by 49% since 2010.
Widespread financial failure would be 'catastrophic' for sector
19 October, 2018David Paine
Widespread financial failure by councils would be “catastrophic” for the sector, according to the chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy.
Melanie Dawes: Lifting council tax increase limits 'in play'
19 October, 2018David Paine
The lifting of council tax increase limits is being discussed in Whitehall and is very much “in play” as part of the comprehensive spending review, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s permanent secretary has said.
