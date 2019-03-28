Northamptonshire CC’s commissioners have recommended the lifting of the council’s section 114 notice and have insisted the authority is now ”living within its own means”.

The notice imposed last July, the second s114 last year, was imposed when the council was projected to face a £30m overspend. The commissioners now say the council’s financial monitoring report shows the books are “broadly balanced” for the first time in seven years.

Finance commissioner Brian Robers said: “We are impressed that this has been achieved without the use of any funds other than those budgeted for at the beginning of the year.

“The county council is living within its own means and has demonstrated that it is capable of doing so without putting services at further risk. It is a significant achievement which reflects well upon the Members and staff of the Authority.

“Whilst the disciplines of the s114 process have assisted in this - and will be retained - there is no longer a need for the council to live under the shadow of this failure.

”The work to restore the operating capabilities of many of the council’s services, which have been greatly diminished over the years, can continue as the council prepares to place these services into proposed new arrangements for two unitaries in the county area.”