A 'continuous improvement tool' from the ministry for councils. Really?
Councils to benefit from ministry's £35m Brexit cash

19 December, 2018 By

  • Comment

A £35m pot of cash allocated to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government will be distributed among councils to help them prepare for Brexit, it has been confirmed.

LGC reported earlier today how the funding is for 2019-20, and it is to be specifically used for core Brexit activity including deal and no deal preparations.

The lion’s share of the extra £2bn announced by the government yesterday is set to go towards security, border control, trade and agriculture.

A ministry spokesman told LGC: “MHCLG is committed to working with local government and local leaders to ensure they are adequately prepared to respond to any Brexit scenario.

“Yesterday the department received £35m from HMT [Her Majesty’s Treasury] and will shortly announce the allocation of this funding to local authorities to support with their Brexit preparations.”

The ministry drew criticism earlier in the year when it failed to bid for a share of £1.5bn allocated to different departments to prepare for Brexit.

Of the £2bn announced by the government yesterday, the biggest beneficiaries were the Home Office (£480m), the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (£410m), Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (£375m), the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (£190m) and the Department for International Trade (£128m). The Department of Health & Social Care received £50m.

