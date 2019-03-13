Hammond teases 'Brexit deal dividend' funding boost

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has suggested council services such as social care could benefit from a Brexit deal dividend – if an exit deal can be reached with the European Union.

Delivering his Spring Statement today, Mr Hammond confirmed the planned Spending Review will start before the summer, conclude alongside the Autumn budget and include three-year departmental budgets.

But he warned this depends on a deal to leave the EU being concluded shortly.

Me Hammond said: “I can confirm today that assuming Brexit deal is agreed over the next few weeks and the uncertainty that is hanging over our economy is lifted, I intend to launch a full three-year spending review before the summer recess to be concluded alongside an Autumn budget.

“It will set departmental budgets beyond the NHS to reflect the public’s priorities between areas like social care. Local government, schools, police defence and the environment. It will maximise value for taxpayers’ money through a renewed focus on high-quality outcomes.”

“If we leave the EU with a deal and an orderly transition to a future economic partnership, we will see a deal dividend – an economic boost from recovery in business confidence and investment, and a fiscal boost in a reduction in the minimum necessary level of fiscal headroom once the risk of a no deal exit is removed, giving us a nation real choices as we use the spending review to decide how much of this deal dividend we can prudently release - and how we would share it between increase spending on public services, capital investment in Britain’s future prosperity and keeping taxes low.”

