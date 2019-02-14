Joint appointments save cash

Several local authorities secured significant reductions in the cost of chief executive pay by entering joint governance arrangements with others.

Trevor holden

South Norfolk Council and Broadland DC recruited joint managing director Trevor Holden to replace their respective outgoing chief executives Sandra Dinneen and Phil Kirby.

Mr Holden has been awarded a salary of £160,000 to be split between the two authorities, saving them an average of £39,238. Ms Dinneen was paid £125,976 while Mr Kirby was paid £112,500.

yvonne rees

In July, Oxfordshire CC approved a deal with Cherwell DC which saw the district’s chief executive Yvonne Rees take on a joint role with the county council.

Oxfordshire now contributes £116,000 towards Ms Rees’s pay, saving £64,000 on its previous chief executive salary bill.