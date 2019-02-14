Mixed picture on gender equality

Two-fifths of the top jobs went to women, down on the previous year when 60% of appointments were female.

debbie warren Debbie Warren at Greenwich is one of only two women in the top 10

However, last year’s proportion was higher than the 12 months to August 2016 when 37% were women.

When the 32 appointments to county and unitary authorities are considered, however, only just over a third were female and of the 10 highest paid new chief executives in our survey only two were women – Angie Ridgwell at Lancashire CC and Debbie Warren at Greenwich LBC. Their salaries are £206,885 and £198,740 respectively and both have section 151 officer responsibilities in addition to their role as chief executive.

Overall though the average salary for a newly appointed female chief executive was £151,093, compared to £146,423 for male appointees.