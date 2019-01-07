PM recommends next auditor general

Gareth Davies, the head of UK public services for Mazars, has been put forward by the prime minister and chair of the public accounts committee as the National Audit Office’s next comptroller and auditor general.

Mr Davies is set to replace Amyas Morse, who is leaving the NAO at the end of his 10-year term on 31 May.

The appointment is subject to the House of Commons agreeing to recommend Mr Davies as the candidate.

Prior to his role at Mazars which began in 2012, Mr Davies was managing director of the Audit Commission’s audit practice.

NAO chair Michael Bichard (Crossbench) said Mr Davies would bring “strategic vision” and a strong track record of influencing “at the highest levels”.

Lord Bichard added: “In the context of leaving the European Union, the NAO’s role has never been more important than it is today and Gareth’s capacity to make difficult, independent and courageous audit judgements under pressure, will be an invaluable asset.

“He shares the board’s enthusiasm for the NAO and has both the ambition and ability to continue the NAO’s success in making a real difference to the UK’s public finances and services.”