Spring Statement 2019: As it happened

Chancellor: No 'like-for-like' PFI replacement
13 March, 2019David Blackman
The government will not be seeking a ‘like for like’ replacement of the private finance initiative (PFI), according to a new document published to tie in with today’s Spring Statement.
Hammond teases 'Brexit deal dividend' funding boost
13 March 2019Jon Bunn
The Chancellor Philip Hammond has suggested council services such as social care could benefit from a Brexit deal dividend – if an exit deal can be reached with the European Union.
Exclusive: Government planning revival of £95,000 exit cap
6 March 2019Jimmy Nicholls
The government is looking at reviving a proposal to cap exit payments for public sector workers at £95,000, LGC understands.
Investment, joint venture and trading: How councils seek income
18 January 2019Chris Mahony
From hotels and shopping malls to leisure and commercial waste management, councils are adopting varying strategies in the search for income.
Chancellor in bid to boost accelerated planning
13 March 2019David Blackman
Philip Hammond has promised fresh steps from the government to accelerate the planning process and make easier to create new homes by adding new storeys to existing buildings.
