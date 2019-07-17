Gove backs ‘all-in’ deposit return scheme

An ‘all-in’ deposit return scheme (DRS) for England has been backed by environment secretary Michael Gove, who argued that the model would provide the best incentive for consumers to recycle.

LGC’s sister title Materials Recycling World reports how Mr Gove made the comments as part of a speech on the future of the environment yesterday at Kew Gardens in south-west London.

He reiterated plans to increase the amount producers pay towards disposal of packaging from 10% to 100%. But he also said new powers were to be introduced for deposit return schemes for drinks bottles.

He said: “The government’s waste reduction partner, WRAP, have persuasively argued that the deeper that deposit return schemes drill into the value chain – extending to cover full life cycle costs under producer responsibility, and an ‘all in’ standard – the clearer the financial and social signal will be to recycle.

“We need to work with business to make DRSs as effective as possible and I believe an ‘all-in’ model will give consumers the greatest possible incentive to recycle.”

As part of the speech Mr Gove outlined how all future government policy must pay due regard to core principles of environmental protection. These are: a taking a precautionary approach; the polluter pays; the principle harm should be prevented or rectified at source; and environmental considerations should be integrated across policy areas.

Mr Gove added: “We cannot go on using natural resources at the rate we have; we cannot afford to allow so much of what we use to be discarded, polluting rivers and seas; we cannot allow so much waste to be disposed of through landfill or other methods which contribute to climate change.

“We want producers to pay for the environmental consequences of their processes and production methods – covering the entire costs of dealing with problem packaging.

“Our new legal powers will also set resource-efficient standards for products, driving a shift in the market towards products that are lasting, can be repaired and can be recycled.

“Where waste cannot be avoided, we will introduce a consistent and simplified approach to recycling across local authorities, making it simpler for everyone to recycle, with a consistent set of materials to be collected from all households and businesses, and clearer labelling on packaging so we all know what we can recycle.”

The Local Government Association environment spokesperson Martin Tett (Con) said: “Manufacturers need to up their game now and heed the public’s call to action by using packaging that is fully and easily recyclable, and pay the full cost of recycling packaging.

“Councils are doing all they can to improve recycling rates, but further improvement on current levels needs significant extra funding so councils can cover new materials proposed in the government’s waste strategy.

“As any deposit return scheme will affect kerbside collections, we support an effective scheme that is fair for councils, consumers and industry.

“Ultimately, if councils are to improve recycling rates, the new prime minister needs to use the spending review to address the £8bn funding gap councils in England face by 2025.”

Environmental Services Association (ESA) chief executive Jacob Hayler said Mr Gove had made a “bold and important commitment to making producers pay the full cost of managing the packaging they place on the market”.

Mr Hayler added a DRS had the potential to capture material currently not recycled. “However, we are surprised that the secretary of state has made such a decisive conclusion on its scope when much of the detail of the new producer responsibility scheme has yet to be developed and agreed.

“It is important that interactions between a DRS and a new producer responsibility scheme are fully analysed to ensure that all parts of the system work together to achieve the best environmental outcomes.

“And of course all this must be underpinned by a strong Environment Bill that that sets a clear long-term direction of travel and the governance structures to hold everyone to account.”

News of an ‘all-in’ DRS for England was welcomed by the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE). Litter campaigner Maddy Haughton-Boakes said: “This is the strongest signal yet of the government’s intention to transform the way that we deal with the waste created by drinks containers, preventing them from choking our countryside, streets, rivers and oceans.

“These comments are another step forward from the government’s work to meet the ambitious targets laid out in its resources and waste strategy. As well as boosting recycling rates to more than 90%, a deposit return system will ensure that the polluter pays.

“This means that those who produce the packaging, or those who fail to recycle the packaging, rightly foot the bill for clearing it up. This will relieve cash-strapped local councils and us as taxpayers from this huge financial burden. We look forward to seeing these warm words turned into a formal commitment from the government.”