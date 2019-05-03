Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

So does your council stand alongside Greta Thunberg?
 Menu 

Anderson under threat in Liverpool

3 May, 2019 By

  • Comment

Labour has increased its majority by three at Liverpool City Council but the result has been overshadowed by a bid to remove the role of city mayor.

It has emerged mayor Joe Anderson’s former deputy Anne O’Byrne has tabled a motion for the Labour group’s forthcoming annual general meeting to remove the position of mayor and revert to a leader and cabinet structure.

Cllr O’Byrne, who quit as Mr Anderson’s deputy last year and accused Mr Anderson of not listening to the Labour group, said the current model “insulates a mayor to constructive criticism,” according to local reports.  

Mr Anderson is said to have branded Cllr O’Byrne as “ignorant” and accused her of “playing politics with the city’s future”.

Mr Anderson was elected Liverpool’s first city mayor when the model was adopted in 2012.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.