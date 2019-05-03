Anderson under threat in Liverpool

Labour has increased its majority by three at Liverpool City Council but the result has been overshadowed by a bid to remove the role of city mayor.

It has emerged mayor Joe Anderson’s former deputy Anne O’Byrne has tabled a motion for the Labour group’s forthcoming annual general meeting to remove the position of mayor and revert to a leader and cabinet structure.

Cllr O’Byrne, who quit as Mr Anderson’s deputy last year and accused Mr Anderson of not listening to the Labour group, said the current model “insulates a mayor to constructive criticism,” according to local reports.

Mr Anderson is said to have branded Cllr O’Byrne as “ignorant” and accused her of “playing politics with the city’s future”.

Mr Anderson was elected Liverpool’s first city mayor when the model was adopted in 2012.