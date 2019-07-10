Baroness Scott to stand down

The leader of Wiltshire’s local authority Baroness Jane Scott (Con) is to stand down after 16 years in the role.

Baroness Scott became leader of Wiltshire CC in 2003 and continued in the position when the authority became Wiltshire Council unitary authority in 2009, merging five councils into one.

She will retire this month and be replaced by the current leader of the council’s Conservative group Philip Whitehead.

He will also become cabinet member for finance, procurement and economic development.

Cllr Whitehead said Baroness Scott had “done a fantastic job”, and that he planned not to veer “too far from what she started here 10 years ago”.

During her tenure, Baroness Scott oversaw the merger of Wiltshire County Council with the four district councils of Kennet, North Wiltshire, Salisbury, and West Wiltshire, to become a unitary authority.

She also saw oversaw the removal of the council’s chief executive post in 2011.

Cllr Whitehead added: “I believe that local authorities should work as efficiently as possible, as they are spending residents’ hard earned money,” he continued.

“There are some areas that I would like to make changes to help ensure this is the case, such as our working more closely with Wiltshire’s town councils and city council.

“I also want to make sure back benchers and all councillors at Wiltshire Council are working as one.”