Brexit will thwart the next PM - and hopes of a paradigm shift

Three years ago Theresa May stood on the steps of 10 Downing Street and pledged to tackle burning injustices. However, inequality relating to gender, ethnicity, disability and region remains. Brexit – and the failure to deliver it – has stifled progress on nearly every other front.

Ms May did muster a few achievements to mention in her Downing Street resignation speech, some of them impacting on our sector. However, if her focus had really been on the creation of good jobs “across the whole country, not just in London and the south east”, she would have increased rather than curtailed the pace of devolution that can create the local conditions required for growth, and outlined how EU regeneration funding would be replaced.

The prime minister is right that housebuilding has continued to rise, although it remains far short of the 300,000 target, and few would agree with her claim that support for first-time buyers means “young people can enjoy the opportunities their parents did”. So desperate is the government to rectify this that housing secretary James Brokenshire this month suggested the young “use part of their pension pot as a deposit” on a home, apparently unconcerned about the impact on house price inflation or retirement income (or the likelihood of a young person having any meaningful pension pot in the first place). Ms May’s belated axing of the cap on borrowing through councils’ housing revenue accounts offers young and old alike more significant hope for the future. Meanwhile, the PM’s claim of a major environmental legacy is largely fanciful (combined authorities and some councils have shown more ambition on climate change than her government). And before any implementation of the waste strategy, the claim to be “eliminating plastic waste”, only holds true with regards to the ban on plastic drinking straws. Clement Attlee brought about the welfare state; Theresa May banned straws.

Perhaps Ms May should also have mentioned the Department for Transport competition for local areas to find new uses for Pacer trains, announced last month. She did nothing to put councils on a sustainable long-term financial footing, apparently will not cobble together a multi-year spending review, failed to produce a social care green paper and could not fund Northern Powerhouse Rail. But her administration did hold a competition to see if a despised old train can become a village hall. Councils should be free to spearhead rail investment, not reduced to the indignity of devising business cases to civil servants for Pacers. Far from tackling burning injustices, Ms May’s administration has been fiddling while Rome burns. Its inability to do the big stuff has led it to concentrate on trivia – and rather than empower councils to step into the breach the government’s instinct has often been to diminish the ability of local government to act. Ms May surely leaves the most meagre legacy of any post-war prime minister.

Within the next month or so a new Conservative leader – our unelected prime minister – will stand outside Number 10 and doubtless make a similar set of promises about opportunity, fairness and prosperity. It is likely they will fail too. The reason is simple: Brexit is omnipotent. The Conservative leadership contest has been all about what kind of Brexit will win over the party’s ageing membership and offers scant hope that the next incumbent of Downing Street will bring fresh thinking to our nation’s ills. Only Rory Stewart has been publicly discussing many of what should be the key issues – but he will not win.

Much of the discussion within local government is about a paradigm shift within the sector, with Wigan MBC’s The Deal inspiring many. But, equally, the nation as a whole needs a paradigm shift, towards a more localist, compassionate system which offers opportunity and fairness. Far from offering this change, Brexit thwarts it, stifling debate on other issues and dividing the nation. Whether Brexit takes place – resulting in further years of disruption – or does not, provoking unrelenting fury, it will surely continue to overwhelm our national leaders.

Nick Golding, editor