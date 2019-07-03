Brokenshire: next PM should do more to prevent council failure

James Brokenshire has declared that central government “can and should do more” to identify and support struggling councils earlier, to prevent failure and protect residents.

Speaking at the opening session of the Local Government Association conference on Tuesday, the housing and communities secretary acknowledged that the impending change in government meant he may not be in the job for much longer and said this made it ”difficult for me at this time to be expansive on new approaches or set out fresh policy with concrete certainty”. However, he said the sector and the government had a “collective responsibility” to think about how to drive improvement in councils to get the balance right ”between managing day to day pressures and being dynamic and demanding excellence”.

He said: “That’s why I believe that the next leader of my party will need to look afresh at the entire ecosystem underpinning local government and acknowledge that role we all have to play - to spot problems earlier, champion best practice and help each other improve.”

”Central government, for example, could and should do more to identify and support struggling councils earlier to prevent failure and protect residents.”

He also addressed concerns that have recently been raised by treasuerers and MPs about the quality of local government audit and whether the audit framework is “too fragmented” ”must be heeded” by the next government.

“The local audit system could and should step up more robustly – not just because it reinforces confidence in financial reporting, but because it reinforces service delivery and, ultimately, our faith in local democracy - with potentially far-reaching consequences when audits aren’t carried out properly and fail to detect significant problems,” he told the audience of council delegates.

For that reason, Mr Brokenshire explained that he has committed to reviewing the audit framework, which he said he is approaching with “an open mind”.

The minister also said he is interested in exploring how citizens can have greater input into this as part a more open system.

He paid tribute to outgoing LGA chairman Lord Porter, and said he was proud to have delivered the lift on the housing revenue account cap which he credited Lord Porter for championing, “for councils to get on and build more homes. There are no excuses now”.

Calling local government “the bedrock of our democracy”, Mr Brokenshire admitted that councils “aren’t always fully appreciated”.

He warned that local government has to prepare for Brexit “in extremely testing circumstances”and that the new burdens doctrine is “key” to this.

On the centenary of the Addison Act which introduced a radical programme of council housebuilding to the UK, Mr Brokenshire said that housing is “undoubtedly our top democratic priority”. “Whatever else changes, that will not change,” he said.

He hinted at more devolution of powers to local authorities, and spoke of “putting local government truly in the driving seat - answerable not to central government, but to the communities you serve”.

Mr Brokenshire told delegates he recognised the sector’s concerns about the lack of certainty over funding beyond April 2020 but that it was a matter for the spending review.

He added: “I will continue to make a powerful case for you – for local government – as a proud champion of the sector.

“My absolute priority is to provide sustainable funding… We remain committed to implementing local government finance reforms, including increased business rates retention, incentives to authorities to help grow local business and a new approach to distributing funding.

“I look to get local government on the front foot with renewed confidence and sense of purpose which I think means delivering a new deal for local government.”