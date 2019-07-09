Brokenshire on setting out a vision for local government

James Brokenshire has used an LGC interview to call on the next prime minster to “reset” the relationship between central and local government.

Speaking to LGC after his speech to the Local Government Association conference last week, the housing and communities secretary said there was an “important opportunity” to push the devolution agenda forwards. “It’s now for a new [Conservative party] leader to come through and take this up,” he said.

“I think we must reflect on what a new deal, a new relationship between government, local government and indeed the citizen actually looks like.”

Mr Brokenshire highlighted the need to address the country’s regional inequalities, stating that he wants to see “all parts of our country flourishing and performing well”.

“That therefore means the role of local government being a core part of that delivery,” he added. “I hope that with the new leader taking over, that there is a real opportunity to look at that next chapter with local government.”

Mr Brokenshire said that he’d like to see the details “fleshed out” in a green paper on local government, which he said was “something we have not had for many, many years, to actually look at how we reset the relationship between local and central government”.

Mr Brokenshire said he recognised the challenge councils faced in setting budgets for 2020-21 when they did not yet know how much funding they would be getting. While he acknowledged his own future in government was uncertain under a new Conservative prime minster, he said he was “setting out a vision to make sure that local government has the right financial support”.

“I want to try to do all I can to get enough certainty as early as I can, knowing that the budget preparation process is already starting in councils up and down the country,” he said.

Mr Brokenshire admitted that it has been an “incredibly challenging time” lately for councils.

“I know that, I feel that… I want to have a very strong spending review for local government, knowing that there are these issues on social care that aren’t going away, and pressures that are acutely felt,” he said.

However, he said he was also concerned that “more universal” services did not fall by the wayside in the effort to prop up social care budgets.

Mr Brokenshire said that he that his desire to empower local government was the reason why he had been so keen to get the housing revenue account borrowing cap lifted last year, to see that councils have “greater flexibility” to borrow “to build a new generation of council homes”.

He said there was now “much more” councils could do with “investment and focus” to get more council houses “onto the books”. He said he would like to see councils working with housing associations and the private sector to “leverage this new flexibility”.

Mr Brokenshire also urged councils that have sold off all their council housing stock and closed their housing revenue accounts, to consider opening a new one, as Liverpool City Council has recently done.

“It’s something we’re explaining to councils that they can do,” he said. “Yes there are steps that need to be taken, but it’s not insurmountable.”

Mr Brokenshire wouldn’t be drawn into answering whether he would support councils being able to retain 100% of business rates in the future. Minsters decided to introduce a system of 75% retention instead of 100% after the government lost its majority in the 2017 general election, making it difficult to get the required legislation through parliament.

The system of 75% retention is due to come in next April.

Mr Brokenshire said that needed to be given the chance to “bed in” alongside reforms to how money is distributed between councils under the fair funding review and the outcome of the spending review.

“There are lots of moving parts,” he said. “I am keen to land that finance for the sector, see that we can get these other structural changes in place… I think it’s [about] being open minded and giving that greater empowerment to local government to retain funds, to make those decisions.

“That’s an exciting agenda and one that I hope – whether it’s Jeremy, whether it’s Boris, that we get behind that and see that positive vision, that can-do attitude for local government and we can make it happen.”

Mr Brokenshire’s has backed Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative leader but said it was “entirely out of my hands” whether he would have a role in a government formed by either of the leadership contenders.

“I really enjoy doing the job that I do,” he added. “I am very passionate about local government and the communities agenda, how we make and shape place and build the homes we need to. How we get some of those infrastructure decisions right across government to be able to drive through that agenda.”

Mr Brokenshire told LGC his “sense of public service” was inspired by his late father who was chief executive of Greenwich RBC and a director of the Audit Commission.

He said his father had been passionate about driving improvement in the sector, something he was keen to continue through “working with the LGA, with the sector to ensure we are looking at a rising tide of performance by better sharing that good practice”.

Mr Brokenshire reflected on how his father had started working for the old Restormel BC in Cornwall as a junior clerk, before getting his Chartered Institute of Public Accountancy & Finance qualifications and going on to become a chief executive.

“It transformed his life and by extension transformed my life and my opportunities. I suppose that sticks with me as to my passion for local government, what it can do.”