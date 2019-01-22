Clive Woodbridge: Independents must combine to beat the big two

Local government in England and Wales is dominated by the big two national political parties. Between them the Conservatives and Labour account for 82% of all councillors, with the Liberal Democrats and others, including UKIP, making up 10% and 8% respectively.

But respect and empathy among voters for the big two is at a low ebb, with the disarray of Westminster politicians over Brexit eroding faith and confidence in national political parties. A September Ipsos Mori poll found that 58% of respondents didn’t like the Conservatives, while 39% didn’t like Labour.

With the May 2019 round of local elections on the horizon, and the two main political parties approaching meltdown over Brexit, can this be the time when the voting public finally rejects the domination of the ‘big two’ and seeks a third way, independent of national party politics?

The local elections will take place just over a month after the formal Brexit date, and the schisms within both Conservative and Labour parties over Brexit and their leaders seems fertile ground for a fresh, innovative approach to local governance that puts local people rather than national parties at the heart of decision-making.

But is this possible? Can local government work without parties and can independent councillors in power deliver stable, coherent policies? The short answer is yes, and the evidence is provided by the track record of Epsom & Ewell BC in Surrey.

At our last local elections in May 2015, the Residents’ Associations of Epsom and Ewell increased their majority, and currently hold 31 out of the 38 seats on the council. The local Conservative MP, Chris Grayling, secured a majority of more than 20,000 at the general election the same day, but only four Conservative councillors were returned locally. Given a viable choice, voters are willing to split their allegiances to support big two politicians nationally, and independents locally.

Epsom & Ewell BC is unique in that Residents’ Association councillors have been in control since the council was formed in 1937. Voting for independent councillors is an established practice, consolidated over 80 years. But it shows it can be done.

The experience of the council also undercuts the arguments of those who ask if independently-led councils can work. Throughout austerity Epsom & Ewell BC has consistently set and delivered balanced budgets, maintained one of the lowest council tax rates in Surrey and successfully managed to protect frontline services through efficiency savings.

It has even been possible to deliver some new and improved services in line with residents’ wishes, such as the Simply Weekly Recycling service. The Residents’ Association-led council has set a clear direction to officers and it has been well implemented, and later rewarded at the ballot box.

Policy is set and key decisions taken by the Residents’ Association group councillors working together, with a strong emphasis on consensus. There is no whip, and the group’s constitution specifically allows members to vote according to their conscience.

Over the past eight years there have been only a handful of occasions where Residents’ Association councillors have decided to abstain or vote against an agreed group decision. The system works mostly because there is a collective will amongst members to make it work. It regulates itself because if members don’t support colleagues when they lose an argument they cannot expect the same courtesy.

The political structure of Epsom & Ewell BC is also a clear departure from the political constructs typically adopted by national political parties when in power. There is no constitutionally-defined leader of the council and decisions are taken through a ‘fourth option’ committee system which aligns well with independent councillors natural aversion to being led.

Power within the council is probably as diffuse, inclusive and bottom up as it is possible to be, but it is still capable of clear, effective decision making. Decisions may sometimes take a little longer to be reached, but they are usually the right decisions, as the track record of the council shows.

All Residents’ Association councillors are selected to stand by even more local associations, which campaign separately and prepare their own manifestos at election time. The 12 different associations in the borough are active all year round, prepare up to four newsletters a year, organise public meetings and are supported by an established membership, including a network of road reps.

In some cases household membership is as high as 70%, ensuring a strong link with the local community. While all Residents’ Association councillors are elected to represent the views and aspirations of residents in their wards there is an ingrained awareness of the need to think borough-wide.

The Residents’ Association has never won a seat in Court Ward, but the council acknowledges its duty to tackle the issues faced in this area, one of the most socially disadvantaged in Surrey, through its corporate plan.

While our group is a broad church of political and local views, what unites us is a view that local decisions are best taken as close as possible to local communities as possible, free from the dictates of national party machines, and a willingness to work together for the greater good. It works in Epsom & Ewell and it can be made to work anywhere.

If independent candidates are to capitalise on the plummeting stock of the two major parties at the May 2019 elections, they need to be willing to work collectively. This can be something of a challenge for those predisposed to independent thought and action. But our experience is that it is better to work together to achieve more, and drive a resident-led agenda, than remain in splendid isolation.