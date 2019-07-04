Distribution of misleading information on the rise

Nearly half of respondents to LGC’s Civility of Politics survey (48%) said wilfully inaccurate or misleading information about their council is being distributed with increasing frequency.

A smaller proportion 38% said such information was being circulated at about the same level as before.

Many respondents cited social media and the local press as the main sources of false information.

One said the prevalence of closed online groups on platforms such as Facebook and Whatsapp meant councils were only likely to be aware of the “tip of the iceberg”, while another cited “Salacious and incorrect reporting in local newspapers [and] on twitter”.

Another respondent said: “Accusations of corruption, false information about council plans, policies and proposals. Simple untruths about the council are frequently placed on social media.”

Examples of misinformation included business rates and rents in town centres and anonymous “assertions about officers and members being fraudulent”.

Many commented that countering false information with the public was almost impossible.

One said: “Facebook is an open forum for this, but the council media team is not resourced to counteract these or respond.”

Another said: “We live in a world of opinion being accepted as fact and putting the record straight with members of the community is increasingly challenging and often just not accepted.”

Chair of the Association of Local Government Chief Executives Tracey Lee said the issue of misinformation being published on local newspaper websites had been raised by members and said this should form part of the wider debate about how information is monitored and moderated online.