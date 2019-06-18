District launches probe into missing £1m

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk BC is ready to spend up to £40,000 on an independent inquiry into what happened to a £2.75m loan it made to a local business centre.

The council loaned £2.5m to Norfolk and Waveney Enterprise Services (NWES) to build KLIC, a centre for local start-up businesses. It later loaned a further £250,000.

These were to be repaid on 30 November 2018 but “unfortunately by this point NWES had found itself financial difficulty and defaulted on the loan”, a council report said.

The council took possession of the building, which property firm Savills estimated was worth £1.87m, leaving an outstanding balance of just over £1m, including interest and legal costs.

Talks are in progress with NWES on repayment of this, but the report noted “this is likely to extend over a number of years”, although the building itself has been a success and brings in a “six figures” income for the council.

The Local Government Association has given Kings’ Lynn & West Norfolk a choice of six possible inquiry chairs, but the probe is likely to cost £1,000 per day plus expenses and support costs, giving a total cost “likely to fall within a range of £25-40,000”.

Terms of reference for the inquiry include establishing the precise nature of the partnership between the NWES and the council to identify whether this extended to other companies within the NWES group, or companies outside it with common shareholders or directors.