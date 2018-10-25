Doubts over social care capacity uncovered in survey

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
“Leaving aside the appalling human cost, it is daft to spend billions of extra pounds on the NHS while social care goes to the wall”
Already have an account? Sign in