EXCLUSIVE: Forbes hits out at national Labour party

The national Labour leadership and some of the party’s factions are living in an “imaginary” world that prioritises the views of the party membership above those of the communities its councillors serve, the party’s most senior local government figure has told LGC.

In his most critical public comments to date, Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes, who sits on Labour’s National Executive Committee, also said there was “widespread frustration” with the party’s leadership amongst Labour council leaders and warned the revival of Momentum’s attempt to allow local party members to effectively choose council leaders would spark a “civil war”.

Labour suffered a net loss of 86 seats at May’s local elections and now controls five fewer councils. It no longer has majority control of any of the councils in the Tees Valley and also suffered significant losses in vote share in places including Barnsley MBC and Sunderland City Council.

Asked by LGC what he thought the reasons for the poor performance, Cllr Forbes, who is leader of the Labour group on the Local Government Association, said the party nationally was not offering a message that appealed to a broad enough group of people.

He said: “It feels to me as though the tectonic plates of politics are shifting and the old certainty about tribal political alliances is being broken down. That means political parties increasingly need to be broad churches and inclusive but instead we are seeing exactly the opposite from both Conservatives and Labour.

“It worries me that my party cares more about the opinions of an increasingly narrow membership rather than the people that elected us to serve them.”

Cllr Forbes comments came on the day a YouGov poll put Labour in fourth place, with just 18% of voters saying they would back the party if a general election was held tomorrow.

This should be a “stark warning that playing to internal audiences rather than setting out a pitch for transforming the country will only lead to electoral disaster”, he said.

“Not a day goes by without somebody from the shadow front bench calling for a general election. What I want to see is our plan for one,” he said.

“Labour council leaders and councillors are ambitious but also pragmatic; we know we have to deal with real challenges the world is presenting us with, not create an imaginary world where there is no funding crisis, no social care crisis and no devastating impact of Brexit.”

He added: “After a decade out of office nationally most of the experience of governing in the Labour party is in local government.

“There is widespread frustration amongst Labour local government leaders that the party doesn’t draw more extensively on our experience.”

Asked what the party’s message nationally should be, Cllr Forbes said there was a need for a “serious debate around what post-Brexit Britain looks like”.

“At the moment people’s sense of frustration and anger at the status quo is being crystallised into which side of the Brexit vote you are on… but Brexit or not we need to solve our housing, social care and environmental crises as well as rebuild trust in democracy and public institutions,” he said.

“There is an opportunity for the Labour party to set out a bold vision for Britain for the future, devolving powers and responsibilities to local areas, revitalising local democratic leadership and promoting opportunity for everyone. That would be a powerful message of hope that I think would break through the stale Brexit debate which is currently dominating every level of politics.”

The Labour party nationally has come in for heavy criticism for not being clear over its position on Brexit and whether it would support a second referendum.

Cllr Forbes, who voted remain in 2016, said he was increasingly convinced by forecasts of the impact of leaving the EU on the economy of the need for a confirmatory ballot with remain as an option.

“Personally I would throw everything that I have got for campaigning to remain,” he said.

Cllr Forbes said the leave vote in traditionally Labour areas had often been more about a desire for change than a strong ideological belief in the need to leave the EU.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the areas that voted most heavily for Brexit are the areas that have been most overlooked and ignored by successive governments. Is it any wonder people voted for change when they feel insecure and without prospects for the future and access to good housing and pubic services?”

This week Momentum published a series of motions it is asking constituency Labour parties to propose for discussion at the party’s conference in September. This includes a proposed rule change so that in all councils, except those headed by an elected mayor, the leader and deputy leader of the Labour group would be elected by a vote of local party members and affiliated members on the basis of one member one vote. Momentum said this would give “renewed confidence to members in using local government as a vehicle to implement socialism locally”.

Cllr Forbes, who earlier this year lost out to a Momentum-backed candidate in the selection process to be Labour’s candidate for North of Tyne CA mayor, said: “This is fantasyland politics at a time when we should be thinking about how we meet the big challenges facing our country.

“Starting an internal debate which will spark a huge civil war within the Labour party is irresponsible. We could be in the middle of a general election campaign in the next couple of months and the idea that party members would spend hours and hours of time agreeing arcane points of party procedure is a sure fire way of losing the next election.”

A similar proposal featured in Labour’s democracy review last year but a decision on it was deferred.

Justifying the need for the rule change, Momentum said the “progressive aspirations of our members and trade unions are increasingly coming into conflict with vested interests, such as those of property developers, government funding and restrictive policies, as well as lack of ambition and vision”.