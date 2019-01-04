Haringey leader sacks cabinet members over 'conflicts'

The leader of Haringey LBC has sacked two of his cabinet members “to eradicate a number of persistent and personal conflicts”.

On Wednesday Joseph Ejiofor (Lab) announced on Twitter that he had replaced cabinet member for adults and health Peray Ahmet and cabinet member for civic services Zena Brabazon with Sarah James and Kaushika Amin respectively.

Cllr Ahmet and Cllr Brabazon both stood against Cllr Ejiofor in the election for the leadership of Haringey’s Labour group after former leader Claire Kober announced she would stand down at the election last May and were subsequently appointed to the cabinet.

Cllr Ejiofor, who became Ms Kober’s deputy in May 2017, thanked Cllr Ahmet and Cllr Brabazon for their “contributions” but provided no further details on the reason for the sackings.

“However I now need a cabinet that works closely together to deliver our manifesto and have acted to eradicate a number of persistent & personal conflicts,” he added.

In a statement on Haringey’s website Cllr Ejiofor said he was “confident” the new cabinet members would “play an effective role in helping us work together to deliver positive change for our residents here in Haringey”.

Claire Kober stood down amid in-fighting within the local Labour party, particularly over the Haringey’s development vehicle partnership with developer Lendlease, which has now been abandoned.

On being elected in May, Cllr Ejiofor said the council would “build our own housing on our own land” and create “a new model for local government that will include genuine consultation and engagement with our residents”.