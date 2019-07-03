The two Conservative leadership candidates dropped by the LGA conference in Bournemouth yesterday to meet local government Tory supporters and whip up support for their campaigns to be the next prime minister.

Mr Hunt confirmed to LGC that if he is given the job, he will increase funding for local government.

Security around the room where the hustings took place was extremely tight. Conservative party members who got to grill the two candidates inside the hustings told LGC that while former health secretary Mr Hunt spoke more to delegates on his plans for social care, Mr Johnson focused more intently on his plans for educational funding.

And both appeared to pledge more money and support for local government, according to members present. Boris Johnson was the first to leave, but Jeremy Hunt stayed longer to liaise with members.

One of those present was Karen May, leader of Bromsgrove DC (Con), who said she wants public sector funding to be “instrumental” in the future prime minister’s plans, whoever is picked.

“My head is telling me Jeremy Hunt but my heart is telling me Boris, because he is more charismatic,” she said. ”Jeremy is more reasoned in what he is saying. I trust Jeremy more.

“I don’t know which one would help local government more, but I have seen Boris three times now, and he was much better here in Bournemouth – more informed and engaging here – than he was elsewhere. So I will consider it over the weekend.”

Ms May said she was not put off Mr Johnson by the newspaper reports about his private life – “I’m ignoring those,” she said.

Robert Thomas (Con), the new leader of Canterbury City Council, said he came away from the event believing that both Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson have similar principles, but their delivery style was worlds apart.

“Boris has the razzmatazz. I’m a cricket fan and for me it was like a test match - Freddie Flintoff comes along and grabs the game by the scruff of the neck and hits the ball out the park – like him, Boris has that edge.

“He has a vision about what we’re going to do and how to execute it, and Jeremy’s position seemed to be ‘let’s sit around the table and have a think about it’.’ But lots of people have thought about this stuff already and are reasonably clear about what they want. Boris has the really good ideas, and I believed in them, he’s the one leading the vision.

“Quite frankly, whoever wins should think about pinching the good ideas from the other because we’re all the same party.”

But Julia Lepoidevin (Con), shadow cabinet member for children’s services at Coventry City Council, said she warmed more to Mr Hunt than Mr Johnson. “I can see him more of a statesman, whereas I’m worried that Boris is going to make a gaffe,” she said.