Improving public discourse: what you said

Respondents to LGC’s Civility of Politics survey had strong feelings about what could be done to improve the tone of public discussion. We feature some of the thoughts and suggestions below

“Generally people feel powerless in the face of major changes… Explaining how democracy works, how to participate and consulting earlier on big decisions might help.”

“Local media to exercise better supervision of comments on stories.”

“Better behaviour in and by Parliament.”

“We need to find a way of getting a proper debate about the trade-offs inherent in many areas of public policy as well as restoring a sense that the wider system depends upon our ability to disagree more agreeably and not label everything as betrayal or a conspiracy.”

“Improving the digital architecture of social media. Greater penalties for those with unacceptable behaviour.”

“Education and training on diversity.”

“More transparency”

“Acts that occur with impunity on the internet would be public order offences if committed in the street. The balance needs to be redressed.”

“Actually end austerity rather than just talk about it.”

“Some work to enhance the reputation and value of services from local councils. The perception of local authorities needs to change dramatically in our area - nothing is ever right, and everything is our fault.”

“Populism is here to stay for a while. That means shouting simple solutions to complex problems and if the solutions aren’t simple then it must be negligence/maliciousness in public office which is preventing the simple solution.”

“National politicians need to champion the positive things about local government instead of constantly criticising and diverting frustration and anger with their own actions to councils.”

“Resolve Brexit. Media to treat councillors as primarily honest community servants.”

“Current behaviour of politicians leaves much to be desired, their televised antics, slanging matches, point scoring and total lack of civility towards each other sets an unfortunate tone.”

“Managing expectations, engaging in proper conversations with all the community and being realistic about what ‘the offer’ is to residents these days are crucial.”

“Better and braver communications from the local authority. Being less worried about being ‘corporate’.”

“We politicians should be more open and honest about difficult issues and not raise expectations only to fail and reinforce negative image of politicians, but equally important the public need to get real and get informed and accept that sometimes there are no easy solutions.”

“Reinstatement of powers to remove members from office for gross misconduct.”

“Remove party politics from local government.”

“Being visible and being a public service rather than make residents relationship with council of one that is a business transaction.”