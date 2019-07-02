Jamieson calls for Devolution Bill in next Queen's speech

Local government must be given new “powers, freedoms, flexibilities and funding” to deal with widespread challenges as Whitehall is focused on Brexit, the new chair of the Local Government Association has said.

In his inaugural speech at the LGA conference today, James Jamieson (Con) called on the government to relinquish centrally-held control of local taxation, repatriate powers to local areas rather than Whitehall after Brexit and plug a growing funding gap to ensure the vulnerable are protected and councils can boost economic growth.

Calling for a “new localism settlement, underpinned by a Devolution Bill in the next Queen’s Speech”, Cllr Jamieson said: “With Whitehall absorbed with Brexit, councils should be given the responsibility and funding to address long-standing challenges and maximise opportunities.

“My key ask for the next government will be give us the powers, freedoms, flexibilities and funding and we will deliver great communities.”

Speaking to LGC ahead of his speech Cllr Jamieson, who has been LGA Conservative group lead for the past year, said he decided to seek a senior role at the LGA after becoming frustrated that the challenges he faced locally as leader of Central Bedfordshire Council could not be solved without “national changes”.

“The best way of achieving that was to get involved in the LGA,” he said.

Cllr Jamieson, who was first elected a councillor in 2009 and has been leader since 2011, told LGC he has four areas of priority: adult social care, children’s services, educational provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities and housing, planning and regeneration.

The last one has a personal element for Cllr Jamieson as he said his son, who is in his early 20s,has no realistic chance of affording his own home in Central Bedfordshire.

“Most people accept that we need more housing…. But what they don’t accept is having huge big housing estates with no roads, no doctors surgeries,” he told LGC.

He said climate change was also becoming an increasing priority for councils..

In his speech Cllr Jamieson called for the abolition of the council tax referendum limit so that residents can be given the choice through the ballot box of whether they want to pay more for extra services.

But he added this would not be enough to control the areas’ “destinies”, adding councils must be keep all income generated from business rates, rather than the 75% retention planned from next year.

Speaking to LGC, the former investment banker acknowledged that growing calls from business for reforms to business rates was creating uncertainty about the future of the tax.

“We need to have surety that if we are going to get business rates then we will continue to get that funding [whatever changes the government makes].

“In some respects I’m neutral. I like the fact we are not dependent on a government grant and have the opportunity to influence it.”

Cllr Jamieson also said local government must “have a greater say” on state aid, procurement and trading standards once the UK leaves the EU, while the UK shared prosperity fund must be handed to councils

“These measures will help reassure and prepare for our life outside the EU, helping revitalise our democracy,” he added.

He called for councils to be given back powers to provide oversight and accountability of schools and argued that councils should “not be wasting their time dealing with speculative and hostile planning applications” as the time could be better spent “delivering great urban design and getting homes out of the ground”.

Cllr Jamieson also paid tribute to former chair Lord Porter, who stands down today after four years, sayng they were “very big” shoes to fill. .

He told LGC he had worked closely with Lord Porter over the past year as Conservative group lead on the LGA and had learnt about how Whitehall works.

“Frankly sometimes [Lord Porter] might care to give the appearance of a Jack the lad but he isn’t, he’s a grafter. You might miss the persona but my nature is to get on and get to the coal face and try to get things done.”

He also pledged to work with the other group leaders on the LGA.

“If we are united as a sector it’s much easier for government to do what we want,” he said.