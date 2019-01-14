Lambeth leader to leave for new role

Lambeth LBC leader Lib Peck (Lab) has today announced she is stepping down to take on a role at the Greater London Authority.

Cllr Peck, who has been Lambeth leader for six years, has been appointed director of the GLA’s violence reduction unit.

Lambeth was the first council in England to adopt a public health approach to tackling youth violence which was pioneered in Glasgow.

Cllr Peck has been involved in the GLA’s violence reduction unit since its launch last year as part of her role as deputy chair of London Councils.

She said: “During my time as leader there have been huge challenges to overcome, as well as huge achievements recorded.

“My fellow councillors, Lambeth staff and our partners in the borough have worked together throughout to deliver for our residents. There is much that I am proud of.

“When the opportunity arose to lead the unit tackling this issue at a London-wide level, I felt this was an opportunity I must take.”

Lambeth chief executive Andrew Travers said working with Cllr Peck had “been a pleasure”.

“I have no doubt that the council will continue the good progress made under her leadership as we move to new arrangements in due course,” he added.

There were 132 murders in London in 2018, the highest level for a decade.

Cllr Peck added: “Serious youth violence is a hugely significant issue for our city and delivering a meaningful long-term response is crucial.

“In this new role I will be fully focusing on approaching knife crime as a public health issue, acknowledging that the root causes of knife crime are complex and need solutions that extend far beyond enforcement.”

Cllr Peck’s leaving date is yet to be confirmed.