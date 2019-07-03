Level of threats and abuse leads to police reports

More than one in three chief executives, senior managers and councillors have reported incidents of abuse, threatening behaviour or violence relating to council work to the police, LGC’s Civility of Politics survey shows.

Many councils have also made changes to security arrangements in the last three years in response to officers or elected members being targeted by aggressive behaviour.

When asked whether their council had reported incidents to the police in the last three years, 39% said they had.

One respondent said an arrest took place when there was a threat that someone was on there way to the councils’ offices armed with a shotgun, while another reported a resident threatening to kill someone during a committee meeting.

A respondent said people had turned up to a public meeting with knives and another reported that councillors had been given armed protection, while staff had been told not to wear their council identification when they were not working.

Another respondent said a councillor had been banned from the council offices after threatening staff and fellow members.

When asked what changes had been made to how the council operates in response to abusive behaviour, 59% of respondents said their council had increased the security of buildings.

Changes to policies and procedures were cited by 49%, followed by increased security at council meetings (28%).

Abuse of staff and elected members had prompted 28% of respondents’ councils to change their social media policy.

One respondent said the council had increased its focus on the risks of lone working, while another said security considerations at council meetings were “issue specific”.

Another said panic alarms had been installed for staff on reception.