Local elections 2019: Five Independent triumphs

LGC’s round up of a good night for Independent candidates who gained more than 650 seats compared with 2015.

Middlesbrough BC

Labour has lost the elected mayoralty to the Independent it narrowly defeated four years ago. Andy Preston (Ind), a local business and charity figure, easily beat Labour’s Mick Thompson by 17,418 votes to 6,692. Another Independent came third with 2,940 votes and the Conservatives fourth on 2,382. In 2015 Labour’s Dave Budd, who did not seek re-election, beat Mr Preston on the second preference count by only 256 votes. Independents also gained 14 seats on the council, 13 from Labour and one from the Conservatives, leaving the council in no overall control.

Uttlesford DC

Local group Residents for Uttlesford has swept to control at Uttlesford DC, with the previously ruling Conservatives losing 19 seats against their 2015 tally. The association took 17 seats from the Conservatives, and the new council is made up of Residents for Uttlesford 26, Lib Dems 7 (up one), four for the Conservatives and two Independents (a gain of one).

Ashfield DC

Ashfield Independents have enjoyed an almost clean sweep at Ashfield DC, winning 30 seats, to three for the Conservatives and two for Labour. Labour previously controlled the council.

Bolsover DC

Labour lost 14 of its 18 seats as it lost control of Bolsover DC for the first time since its inception.

Independents were the biggest beneficiaries with an 11-seat haul, while the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats gained two and one respectively. Labour has had a majority at Bolsover since the first election to the council in 1973.

Epsom & Ewell BC

At the Epsom & Ewell election count, the Residents’ Association boosted their majority by six seats and now hold 32 out of the 38 seats. The council make up is now Residents Association 32, Labour 3, Lib Dem 2 and Conservatives one.