Local elections 2019: Five Lib Dem delights

LGC’s round up of a good night for the Liberal Democrats which saw them win more than double the number of seats compared with 2015.

Overall the party gained 704 seats, up from 641 in 2015.

Bath & North East Somerset Council

The Liberal Democrats managed to overturn the previous Tory majority of seven to take over control of Bath & North East Somerset with 37 of the 59 seats, a rise of 23.

The Conservatives lost 22 seats leaving them with nine and now the second biggest party. Independents have six seats and Labour have five.

Chelmsford City Council

The Conservatives had held a majority since 2003, but were toppled by the Lib Dems who gained 26 seats to take a majority of five on the 57 seat council. The Conservatives had enjoyed a majority of 45 but lost 31 seats including five to Independent candidates.

Teignbridge DC

The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Teignbridge DC, snatching 15 seats from the Conservatives who had previously held majority control since 2011. The make up the Devon district is now Lib Dem 26 seats, Tories 12 and Independents nine.

Somerset West & Taunton Council

The new Somerset West and Taunton council, formed from a merger of West Somerset DC and Taunton and Deane BC, has been won by the Lib Dems. The party gained 19 seats to take 30 of the 59 seats available and secure a majority of one. Independent councillors make up the second largest group with 14 seats. The Conservatives lost 31 seats to finished in third place with just 10 councillors, with Labour on three and the Greens on two.

Mole Valley DC

The Lib Dems have gained Mole Valley DC from the Conservatives who lost ten seats on the Surrey district – nine of which went to the Lib Dems. It is the first time the Lib Dems have held a majority at Mole Valley since 1994-5. While before the election the Tories has had 21 of the council’s 41 seats under their control, the new council is: Lib Dem 22, Conservatives 12, Independents 7 (a gain of one).