Local elections 2019: Labour's horrors and delights

Overall the party was down 84 seats, equivalent to 4% of those being defended.

Four Labour horrors

Darlington BC

The Conservatives are now Darlington BC’s biggest party, with 22 seats in comparison to Labour’s 20 after Jeremy Corbyn’s party lost nine seats. Five of these went to Conservatives, two to independents while the Greens also won two seats on the council for the first time. The Lib Dems held onto three seats following the all-out election. Darlington’s results reflected a winder trend in the Tees Valley where Labour no longer have control of any of the region’s five councils.

Bolton MBC

Labour no longer have overall control of Bolton after an overall loss of seven seats. As of the elections the new makeup of the council is Labour 23, Conservative 20, Lib Dem six, Farnworth and Kearsley First five, UKIP 3, Horwich and Blackrod First two and Independent 1.

Wirral MBC

Labour have lost overall control of Wirral MBC after losing four seats. The party remains the largest group on the council with 32 seats and the Conservatives have 22 after gaining one. The Greens gained two seats. In March LGC reported on strife in the local Labour party, with Momentum forcing out the council leader and deputy. The council has been under no overall control or Labour control since 1986.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Despite the fact that Labour launched its national campaign for the council elections in Stoke-on-Trent, the Tories have gained eight seats here, leaving Stoke-on-Trent City Council under no overall control. Labour now has 16 councillors after losing five seats, the Conservatives have 15 and the City Independents 12 seats, with one independent councillor.

Five Labour delights

Trafford MBC

Labour took six seats from the Conservatives to take overall control of Trafford MBC for the first time since 2003. The Conservatives lost a total of nine seats, with the Liberal Democrats gaining two and the Greens one. Labour had been running Trafford as a minority administration since last year’s elections when it took power from the Conservatives for the first time since 2004.

Calderdale MBC

Labour has taken control of Calderdale MBC after gaining four seats. The council was previously under no overall control, but a six-seat loss for the Conservatives gave Labour victory. The Liberal Democrats and independents both gained one seat. A total of 17 of the council’s 51 seats were decided.

High Peak BC

Labour have won a slim one-seat majority on High Peak DC, which was previously Tory held. The new council is: Labour 22 (+5), Conservative 16 (-7), Lib Dem 3 (+1), Green 2 (+2), Independent 0 (-1)

Leicester City Council

Labour’s Sir Peter Soulsby has retained the elected mayoralty at Leicester City Council. He has held the post since it was created in in 2011 and previously served two terms as council leader. Labour also retained control of the council.

The voting was: Labour 51,444, Conservative 14,519, Green, 6,659, Lib Dem, 4,101, UKIP, 3,526, Independent, 2,445, Socialist Alternative, 1,643.

Amber Valley BC

Labour overturned the Conservatives’ five seat majority on the Derbyshire district and now control 25 of the 45 seats. The council is exactly the sort the party would expect to win if in the political ascendency.