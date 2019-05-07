Local elections 2019: Tory triumphs and disasters

Overall the party was down 1,330 seats, equivalent to 27% of those being defended.

Five Tory disasters

Mendip DC

The Conservatives lost 22 seats as the Liberal Democrats became the largest party at Mendip DC, which is now under no overall control. The Greens and independents also both took seats in a huge swing away from the Conservatives. The Tories and the Greens now have ten seats each to the Lib Dems 22. Independnts have five.

North Somerset Council

The Conservatives have lost 23 seats in North Somerset, leaving the party under no overall control. Independents gained 11 seats to make them the largest grouping, Lib Dems picked up seven while Labout gained three and the Greens two. The new council is Independents 17, Conservatives 13, Lib Dems 11, Labour six, Green three.

South Oxfordshire DC

Liberal Democrats at South Oxfordshire DC experienced a surge in support as they gained 11 seats from the Conservatives, who lost 23 in total, leaving the party under no overall control. The Greens, Independents and Labour also all took seats from the party, which has led the council since 2003.

Richmondshire DC

Conservatives lost five seats on the North Yorkshire district - the local council of local government minister Rishi Sunak. This has put the Tories level pegging with Independents on 10 each, with the Lib Dems having 3, and Green one.

Southend-on-Sea BC

Southend-on-Sea BC is now under overall control after the Conservatives lost eight seats. There were gains for all three other parties on the council, with Liberal Democrats and independents both gaining three and Labour gaining two. This leave the Conservatives with 20, Labour 14, Independents 12 and Lib Dem five. The council has deviated from Conservative control and no overall control since the first election in 1973.

Three (rare) Tory delights

Walsall MBC

Walsall MBC, which has been effectively ‘hung’ since 2011, has been won by the Conservatives, with the leader stating that their victory was “despite” the prime minister. The Tories took two seats from Labour, securing 32 seats in all to Labour’s 26. The Lib Dems retained their two seats.

North East Lincolnshire Council

The Conservatives took five seats from Labour to take control of North East Lincolnshire Council for the first time since its inception in 1995. Labour, which led the council between 2012-14 and had been in coalition with the Liberal Democrats since 2014, lost six seats in total, with Ukip gaining one.

The Conservatives now have 23 seats, Labour 14 the Liberal Democrats four and Ukip one following the election, when third of council seats were contested.

Swindon BC

The Conservatives have held on to control of Swindon BC after gaining one seat from Labour. The council has been narrowly Conservative since 2004 and remains so, with the Tories having 31 seats, Labour 24 and Liberal Democrats two. Labour would have hoped to make gains following the recent announcement that Honda is to close its car plant in the town.