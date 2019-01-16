Mayor seeks views on taking on PCC powers

Plans to scrap the role of the West Midlands police and crime commissioner and transfer the functions to the area’s elected mayor have gone out for a second round of public consultation.

The West Midlands Combined Authority is seeking views on the proposal which would see the elected mayor take responsibility for setting the priorities for policing and the force’s budget.

The housing and communities secretary has power under the Cities & Local Government Devolution Act to transfer PCC powers to elected metro mayors.

The West Midlands Police covers the same area as the 18 councils that are members of the combined authority.

A first round of consultation, which asked the public whether they supported the proposed transfer of powers in 2020, closed last week.

The second consultation stage runs until 11 March and focuses on governance and decision-making if responsibility for policing is brought within the WMCA.

Dr Henry Kippin, director of public service reform at WMCA, said consultation responses will be considered by the WMCA board in March.

Views are being sought online and at a series of public events to be held in various locations around the region.