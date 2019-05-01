Midlands met announces new chief

A new chief executive is taking the reigns at Dudley MBCafter approval by full council.

Kevin O’Keefe will take over the top job from Sarah Norman, who is leaving in June to take up the chief executive role at Barnsley MBC.

Mr O’Keefe is currently the director of governance at Wolverhampton City Council.

Mr O’Keefe joined Wolverhampton in 2014 as interim director of law, and has been in his current position since December of the year. He previously worked at Herefordshire CC for 12 years as director of shared legal services.

He said: ”Dudley borough has so much to offer, with multi-million pound regeneration plans and a clear vision to forge a future for all. Together with the authority’s dedicated workforce, I am confident I can help lead the council positively over the coming years.”