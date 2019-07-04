Mike Harden: 'My workforce are getting all kinds of abuse'

When he’s not busy running Knowsley MBC, Mike Harden lets off steam by playing the odd game of five-a-side footie and is a drummer in a band, so to make himself appear “more human” to the people of Knowsley, he describes himself on his Twitter profile as ‘part time rock star and footballer’. But a member of the public lodged a formal complaint with Twitter, accusing him of being a liar.

Mr Harden also recalls a woman who recently told the leader of his council how she “hates that Mike Harden”. And when invited recently to speak at a local community group, he had to be told by his host - “I can guarantee your safety.”

“It didn’t even occur to me until then that my safety needed to be guaranteed, but that’s the world we’re living in at the moment,” he said. “I am not a politician, but my name is known. It’s a lot tougher to do this job now than it was when I started five years ago.”

Mr Harden sees these small incidents as indicative of a growing sense of resentment the people of Knowsley feel as a result of austerity cuts to public services.

Knowsley has lost half of its mainstream budget over the last decade, and its staff numbers have been slashed from 5,000 to 3,500 staff. At the same time, because of the impact of austerity, demand for public service in Knowsley has “rocketed”.

“We are getting hammered in terms of children’s social care, adult social care, support for food banks, people on emergency support, the universal credit rollout, all the stuff that happens in deprived communities - and we are having to deal with that increase in demand at the same time as resources disappear,” he said. “People are rightly frustrated with the level of public service they now receive. It’s not their fault, they didn’t bring in austerity.”

Fewer council staff means they’re all “running faster on 50 hour a week jobs, which is [the equivalent of] one and a half jobs and they’re only getting paid for one”.

“Increasingly, not only is austerity devastating public service budgets, it’s also destroying the public service’s reputation.

“I am not crying poverty and hoping that everybody feels sorry for me. But I sometimes feel sorry for my workforce who are absolutely committed, working really hard, and getting all kinds of abuse from people who are frustrated with the system and taking it out on the council representatives they meet.”

As returning officer in the local elections, Mr Harden saw first hand the 600-odd spoilt papers handed in - far more than in previous local polls. He describes them as “something to behold” in terms of abusive content. “’You’re all corrupt’, ‘everybody is a waste of space’ ‘I don’t trust any of you’, – I couldn’t possibly repeat many of the comments in polite company,” he said. “It was significant. These are people who are angry enough to go to the polling station and write a little essay of comments, not just about what they think of councillors and MPs, but just generally about public services.

“Trying to keep my staff motivated at a time like that was really tough.”

Mr Harden believes the sense of animosity people in Knowsley feel towards central and local government has been exacerbated by Brexit. 99% of the spoilt ballot papers in both recent elections contained Brexit-related messages.

He also sees the surge in anger towards his staff as part of a wider pattern of cultural acceptance of public acts of defiance, evident in the recent incidents of milkshake-throwing at election candidates.

“It’s now the thing to do that if you’re not happy, you ‘have a go’, you kick off with the person you are communicating with,” he said. “You can see that in the throwing of milkshakes at politicians. Whether you agree with their policies or not, today it’s a milkshake, what’s in the cup tomorrow?”