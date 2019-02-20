Ministry finds £1.6m extra for Brexit

Nineteen councils that are home to major ports or airports are to receive a share of an extra £1.6m to deal with the impact of Brexit, it has been announced.

In a written statement to Parliament this afternoon, communities secretary James Brokenshire said the funding “will support those authorities to plan and better mitigate against potential disruptions once we have exited the EU”.

The funding is on top of the £1.5m for councils with ports announced previously by the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government and comes from a departmental underspend. The total £3.14m available has been divided into tranches of £136,362 each.

Four councils - Dover and Folkestone & Hythe DCs, North East Lincolnshire Council and Southampton City Council - will get two tranches of money to reflect the fact they have more than one major point of entry. The rest will get none.

Mr Brokenshire said allocations had been “based on recent analysis and engagement and reflect a range of issues including the amount of EU goods managed and the wider strategic importance of these ports”.

Earlier this week LGC reported on widespread concern amongst councils with ports about a lack of planning for Brexit, and particularly how they would manage any requirement to increase checks on food coming into the country.

“Local authorities have a critical role to play in making a success of Brexit,” said Mr Brokenshire.

“I am acutely aware a greater burden could be placed on the areas surrounding our ports. I have announced how we are allocating £3.14m to those areas considered to be under the greatest pressure from Brexit.

“I will continue to take the situation under review, working closely with local leaders to ensure they are prepared to respond to Brexit.”

Responding to the announcement, Dover leader Keith Morris (Con) told LGC any additional funding was to be welcome but without knowing under what terms the UK was to leave the EU it was impossible to put a figure on the costs.

“If the costs prove to be higher there will be discussions still to be had,” he said.