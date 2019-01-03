Ministry 'mooted for axe' as part of departmental merger plan

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government could be merged with other departments under plans being considered by the Treasury, it has been reported.

PoliticsHome said the ministry could form a new department with responsibility for major infrastructure projects along with the Department for Transport and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

The Departments for International Development, Exiting the EU and International Trade could also be axed and incorporated into the Foreign Office, the report said.

The mooted mergers are all part of a bid to save money, although the Institute for Government warned setting up new departments can incur huge costs.

The Sun reported this is all being considered in the context of the spending review, although added the plan has yet to receive the prime minister’s support.