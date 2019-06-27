New LGA chair revealed

James Jamieson has been elected next chair of the Local Government Association, LGC has learned.

The Central Bedfordshire Council leader won a ballot of his fellow Conservative leaders and group leaders, beating Hillingdon LBC deputy leader David Simmonds, who finished second, and Sevenoaks DC leader Peter Fleming.

As the Conservatives are the largest group on the LGA, the party’s senior councillors elect the chair with votes weighted to reflect the size of each council.

Voting closed at midday today.

Cllr Jamieson will take over from Lord Porter (Con) who has been chair of the LGA for the past four years. The appointment will be formally announced at the LGA’s conference next week.