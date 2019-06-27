Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

Tony Travers

Visible public squalor is not a great advert for a political party
 Menu 

New LGA chair revealed

27 June, 2019 By ,

  • Comment

James Jamieson has been elected next chair of the Local Government Association, LGC has learned.

The Central Bedfordshire Council leader won a ballot of his fellow Conservative leaders and group leaders, beating Hillingdon LBC deputy leader David Simmonds, who finished second, and Sevenoaks DC leader Peter Fleming.

As the Conservatives are the largest group on the LGA, the party’s senior councillors elect the chair with votes weighted to reflect the size of each council.

Voting closed at midday today.

Cllr Jamieson will take over from Lord Porter (Con) who has been chair of the LGA for the past four years. The appointment will be formally announced at the LGA’s conference next week. 

Postscript:

 

 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.