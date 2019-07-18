Peer review finds Met too reliant on chief

St Helen’s MBC must reset its culture in order to “move on” from a period of leadership turmoil, a Local Government Association peer review has found.

The review, carried out in January but published today, found tensions had “built up over a number of years” which had led to poor member behaviour that was having a negative impact on the council’s reputation locally.

It also warned the council was too reliant on chief executive Michael Palin and said it must urgently develop a more “distributed model” of leadership.

Problems at the authority began when former leader Barrie Grunweld (Lab) suffered a heart attack in 2017 and was unable to attend to council business due to complications with his recovery. This left Mr Palin also acting as de facto leader of the council but meant the ruling group lacked clear leadership.

Cllr Grunweld resigned in April 2018 and was replaced by Derek Long (Lab) but Mr Palin then became ill himself with testicular cancer and had to take three months off with a staged return to work. This also coincided with the retirement of a number of senior staff.

Following the concerns raised by the peer review, the council commissioned a further review of its culture.

This found this “period of extreme political and considerable administrative volatility [had led to] with some blurring of political and administrative boundaries”.

The cultural review found the issues in the ruling group, who hold all but 11 of the 48 seats on the council, went “deep” with some councillors describing relationships as “horrendous”.

“We did not find that the tensions are primarily ones of geography… or of political ideology. They are personality based with different factions finding it impossible to forgive others for their past behaviour; the situation is compounded by a sense that no-one will get to grips with it,” the report said.

The review found the issues stemmed from poor communication within the group and insufficient opportunity for members not in the cabinet to be involved in policy development.

“We were struck by the extent to which many members were hoping that an outside agency could solve these problems for them…. fundamentally change needs to come from within the council itself.”

Highlighting what it described as an “excessive reliance” on the chief executive, the peer review said political leaders needed to play an increasing role in relationships with partners.

“Partly as a result of his energy and drive, and partly as a result of a lack of senior capacity, the chief executive is continuing to take too much on himself across a range of activities. This is not sustainable,” the review said.

“All of this has resulted in the Members and officers lacking clarity about roles and responsibilities, poor or inappropriate communication and a culture which is unhealthy, abnormal and which needs to change.”

However, reviewers said they were “heartened by the appetite for change expressed during this review” and noted the “council has continued to enjoy success over recent times despite the turbulent environment within which it has been operating”.

David Baines (Lab), who became leader of the councillor following May’s elections, said a “huge amount of work has been done to address” the areas of concern raised by the reviews.

Mr Palin said: “There has been a recognition for some time that we have to change the way we work and we asked the review team to assess whether we have made strides towards modernisation.

“They suggested we should be doing more to make the council fit for the future and in the six months since the team visited the council has put in place robust action plans to develop a new, ‘One Council’ approach as a road-map for change and this has now been formally approved at cabinet.”