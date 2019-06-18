Peterborough hits back at Farage ‘rotten borough’ accusation

Labour’s slim victory over the Brexit Party in this month’s Peterborough by election has been mired in controversy following multiple accusations of vote-rigging, leading to accusations by Nigel Farage that the constituency is a “rotten borough”.

So far this year, eight reports of alleged electoral malpractice have been referred to the police by Peterborough City Council. As well as two allegations of postal voter fraud made in the run-up to the recent local elections (one alleging malpractice from the Conservatives and one against Labour), six reports have been received by the council relating to the by-election held on 7 June. They include the alleged bribery of a voter, an allegation of vote buying, and another related to 18 postal votes delivered to the council.

There has also been one allegation received by the council of vote-burning, following Facebook posts by Labour supporter Alan Roddis claiming he and two others had burned more than 1,000 votes for the Brexit Party.

The group of electoral observers Democracy Volunteers, which deployed observers across Peterborough during the by election, identified “emerging concern” at how many people were seen photographing their completed ballot papers, which it said went either “unnoticed or unchallenged” by staff. The council also received one report of someone taking a photo of their ballot paper which Democracy Volunteers said was not a ‘selfie’.

Democracy Volunteers’ director Dr John Ault said this is “clearly a breach of the secret ballot”. “One can only speculate as to why some voters feel the need to do this, although this can, in some cases, be by inducement,” he said.

An increase in postal votes has also sparked claims of fraud and suggestions of ’family voting’ where members of a household are pressured to use their vote in a certain way. Only 68.6% of the 9,898 postal votes cast in the by election were judged valid, compared to 81% at the 2017 general election. The council said 400 were rejected due to either the signature or date of birth (or both) not matching their records.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told the Daily Mail that in many cases now, “particularly in the inner cities”, postal voting is producing “the wrong results”.

“And I’m afraid Peterborough looks like another one of those rotten boroughs,” he said.

But Peter Stanyon, the chief executive of the Association of Electoral Administrators, commended Peterborough’s acting returning officer Gillian Beasley and her staff for running four polls in two months. “There will always be disagreements between parties, but the actual election was administered superbly,” he said.

In response to Mr Farrage’s criticism, a spokesperson for Peterborough told LGC that Peterborough’s “national reputation” for its work to deter electoral fraud at elections has been recognised by the Electoral Commission.

They said: “We always refer all allegations of electoral malpractice to the police for investigation. Our colleagues at Cambridgeshire Police pick them up immediately and investigate as we have such a good working relationship.”

Both Conservative and Labour officials have been jailed for election rigging in Peterborough, which was identified as an election fraud hotspot in the 2016 Pickles review into voting integrity. The council initially signed up to a voter ID postal votes pilot scheme this year, but later pulled out, citing the volume of work it would entail.

There is no suggestion that the successful Labour candidate Lisa Forbes has been involved in any electoral fraud.