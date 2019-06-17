Returning officers voice concern over 2020 poll holiday date clash

The government’s decision to move the early May bank holiday next year to the Friday after the local elections will have “significant implications” for the smooth and cost-effective running of the polls, returning officers have warned.

The change in date from 4 May to 8 May, which was done to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, means the May holiday will now clash with planned election counts for more than 100 councils, police and crime commissioners, London Assembly members, the London mayor and a number of combined authority mayoral elections, which are all scheduled to take place on Thursday 7 May.

The Association of Electoral Administrators (AEA) and the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers (SOLACE) have released a joint statement claiming there will be an “inevitable knock-on effect” on the counting of the votes.

The vast majority of counts will take place on Friday 8 May, with some counts also scheduled to begin immediately after close of poll on 7 May.

The statement, from Peter Stanyon, chief executive of The Association of Electoral Administrators and Mark Heath, returning officer at Southampton City Council and vice-chair for the elections group at SOLACE, raises concerns over “significant increases in costs” to local authorities for bank holiday working rates and challenges recruiting staff to work on a bank holiday. They said this could introduce risk into the counting process through lower numbers and/or experience of volunteers.

They claim that similar cost and staffing implications will also apply if counts are deferred to Saturday 9 or Sunday 10 May and have suggested the government consider using its powers to move the date of the local elections.

The AEA and Solace also believe availability of count venues could be “problematic” and that there will be “political” pressure not to count on a day of commemoration.

“Any delay to a count increases security costs, with the need to ensure the ballot boxes returned from polling stations and postal vote opening sessions are not tampered with between receipt and opening,” the statement read.

“Both the AEA and SOLACE are sure that HM Government is aware of these implications, but wishes to place them on record in light of the additional complexity and costs that will be incurred.

“There exists in law the power for the secretary of state to move the date of scheduled elections. It is clearly a matter for HM Government to decide if this course of action is appropriate in the circumstances. We would ask for urgent confirmation about whether this is being considered or not, to provide clarity to returning officers and their staff, allowing them to make necessary plans.”

It won’t be the first time that concerns over election cost and staffing implications have been raised due to bank holiday date clashes.

This year, the European elections were called late and then held just before the May 27 late May bank holiday, causing difficulties with recruitment for some councils. Ian Miller, Wyre Forest DC chief executive and electoral registration officer , told LGC just before the EU elections that “attracting people who want to give up their bank holiday weekend is a struggle”. “We are offering an uplift of 25% on what we would normally pay on a weekday. But a lot of parents and grandparents will be going off on holiday,” he said.