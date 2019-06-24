Revealed: payoffs for short serving chiefs over leadership differences

Two councils who parted ways with their chief executives after just months due to differences with the leadership have paid out more than £300,000 in exit payments.

Ian Thomas received a £185,000 pay off after his brief tenure as chief executive at Lewisham LBC last year, while Keith Ireland received £143,000 for an even shorter stay at Lincolnshire CC. Statements of accounts have also revealed the pay offs received by chiefs at Trafford MBC and Kingston upon Thames RBC who left following a change in political control at the May 2018 elections.

Lewisham’s statement of accounts for 2018-19 revealed that Mr Thomas, who was in office only from March to October 2018, received this sum as an exit payment.

He was also paid £132,285 in salary for a period up to 31 January 2019 and Lewisham made a £26,296 employer’s pension contribution.

Mr Thomas was appointed in March 2018 when Sir Steve Bullock (Lab) was still elected mayor but his successor Damien Egan (Lab) sat on the appointments panel.

Council minutes record the mayor, who was then a councillor, as being present as a voting member at both shortlisting and appointment meetings.

But in October 2018 Lewisham announced Mr Thomas’ departure because “with no negative reflection on Ian, it has been decided to take a new direction and following a constructive dialogue with Ian, he has agreed to step aside from his role at the end of this year”.

Mr Thomas was named as Kingston-upon-Thames RBC’s new chief executive last December. His departure from Lewisham unusually provoked a public petition in support.

Answering questions from members of the public in January Mr Egan said: “Ian Thomas was not sacked from his role as chief executive. There is no truth in the assertion that he uncovered any deception in the borough.

“As with any member of the council’s staff, from senior management to junior officers, the council does not comment on any individual employment matters.”

Mr Thomas departure caused surprise among other chief executives at the time with Jo Miller, then president of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers, saying: “Here we have an example of one of the very few black chief executives falling victim to whim.”

A Lewisham spokesperson said: “It is regrettable that things did not work out between Lewisham council and Ian Thomas. As explained at the time, following constructive dialogue and with no negative reflection on Ian, he agreed to step down as chief executive. He moved on to be chief executive of Kingston and we wish him all the best in his new role.

“We have considerably reduced the total cost of exit payments made this year by 39%, a reduction of over half a million pounds.

”The exit payment made to the previous chief executive, which is included in this overall reduction figure, is commensurate with the responsibility of the chief executive, which is a highly skilled and complex role. It bears ultimate responsibility for 8,000 staff, a budget of £1.1bn and the smooth running of operations that deliver services to Lewisham’s population of 300,000.”

Lincolnshire CC gave a £143,751 payoff to Mr Ireland, who served for only six months. The council’s statement of accounts for 2018-19 said this included £133,875 in compensation for loss of office, holiday pay of £8,901 and £975 towards outplacement costs.

Mr Ireland’s appointment was announced in May 2018. But last November leader Martin Hill (Con) cited unexplained differences of opinion with Mr Ireland for the latter’s departure. He is now interim assistant chief executive at St Helen’s MBC.

Mr Ireland joined Lincolnshire after three years as chief executive at Wolverhampton City Council, and until June 2016 had been the programme director responsible for establishing the West Midlands CA and subsequent devolution deal.

He was last winter was made an OBE for services to local government in the West Midlands.

In a joint statement at the time of Mr Ireland’s departure from Lincolnshire, he and Cllr Hill said: “Over the last few months, it has become clear that we do not share the same approach to a number of important issues that are facing the council, and, in these circumstances, we are agreed that a parting of the ways is the best way forward for both of us.

“Whilst unfortunately things have not worked out, we are united in wishing each other the very best for the future.”

There were also compensation payments for two chiefs who left soon after changes in political control last year, though both had served longer than Mr Thomas and Mr Ireland.

Mr Thomas’s predecessor at Kingston-upon-Thames Charlie Adan is shown in the council’s statement of accounts as having received £142,000 compensation for loss of office.

She had been with Kingston for two years and left a few weeks after the Liberal Democrats replaced a Conservative administration.

Trafford MBC chief executive Theresa Grant left soon after Labour took control from the Conservatives to become chief executive of Northamptonshire CC on a fixed term contract.

Ms Grant had spent nine years at Trafford and its statement of accounts shows the chief executive as having received £30,000 in compensation for loss of office.