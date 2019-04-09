Suspended officer quits at troubled council

Another suspended senior officer at Cheshire East Council has resigned.

Chief operating officer Peter Bates has left after being suspended in December 2017 following the removal of his section 151 officer duties in May that year.

Cheshire East’s former chief executive Mike Suarez resigned in July 2018 after being suspended the previous year, and monitoring officer Bill Norman resigned in December 2017 following his removal from duties.

A council statement said: “The council’s chief operating officer, Peter Bates, has decided to leave his employment with Cheshire East Council with effect from 8 April 2019.

“As a matter of policy, Cheshire East Council does not comment on individual staffing matters.”

Several police probes related to Cheshire East have been in progress since the council reported these in 2017 and 2018.

These include alleged manipulation of air quality data and land purchases.

In an interview with LGC earlier this year, acting chief executive Kath O’Dwyer explained how she had tackled deep seated cultural problems at the council.