The rise of the Independents: Brexit, planning and defections

While this year’s local elections were framed as a disaster for both the Conservatives and Labour driven by the Brexit impasse, the rise of independents in many councils demonstrates something more complex happening than simply national issues being played out locally.

According to pspeholoogists Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher’s analysis independent councillors won 1,198 seats at May’s polls, equivalent to almost 14% of the seats up for grabs and doubling their tally of the equivalent elections in 2015. This suggests the political conditions created by a growing dissatisfaction with the two old parties that dominate Westminster fuelled a desire not just for the Liberal Democrats, Greens and established fringe parties, but candidates which encapsulated a new hyper-local approach unhindered by ideology and party machinery.

LGC spoke to independent councillors from 18 councils which were amongst those with the largest proportion of candidates not from the three main parties.

In some places where there was a significant shift away from the two main parties, Independents had been well-established, with the benefit of time to build up core support on local issues which laid the foundation for accelerated success in May.

The Residents for Uttlesford group, which took 17 seats from the Conservatives to leave the former Uttlesford DC ruling party in third place, was formed in 2014. It was said to be frustration over local issues such as planning and infrastructure, rather than Brexit, that drove voters away from the Tories.

Planning and development issues were also cited as a factor in Independent success in East Devon DC, Herefordshire Council and Ashfield DC where an Independent group formed four years ago took overall control with a majority of 25. Labour previous dominance unravelled to leave the party with just two councillors. Local issues such as regeneration and crime were said to be more important than Brexit in an area with a large leave majority.

All but one of the councils had voted leave, often strongly. Thirteen of the councils had leave votes close to or exceeding 60%.

Results in the Tees Valley represented a seismic collapse in Labour’s standing in a traditional stronghold – the party no longer has overall control of any council across the combined authority region - and it was independents who benefited.

Brexit was cited as a significant factor on the doorstep in this heavily leave area, with anger stoked by the issuing of polling cards for the European elections during the campaign. But a perception that Labour-led councils had complacently managed decline over many years, combined with the Conservatives nationally failing to deliver Brexit, led to voters seeking the alternative approach promised by independents.

As well as various area-specific and issue-based independents, many of those elected in the Tees Valley and elsewhere are former members of political parties. Shane Moore, the new leader of Hartlepool BC, and some of his independent colleagues are former members of Ukip, the new Independent Middlesbrough Council mayor Andy Preston is a former Labour member who led the campaign for remain on behalf of business in the north east, while Ashfield independent leader Jason Zadrozny was formerly the Liberal Democrat leader of the council.

While the promise of a brave new world of independent thinking and action has appealed to many voters, the lack of a party structure, with many independent groups not operating a whip and relying on a consensus approach, is fraught with uncertainty.

The political stability and sense of a common cause required to form and implement long-term strategy and take bold decisions could prove elusive if alliances fragment as different priorities and perspectives prove divisive.

The first-past-the-post system at a general election means it is likely established parties would maintain their dominance in Westminster, but both Labour and the Conservatives have work to do to counter what appears to be a growing impulse to seek alternatives in local politics.

The rise in support for independents could embolden more people to eschew the security of political parties and look to exploit the opportunity offered by a smaller pool of voters in local ward polls to stand for office on a non-party ticket.

But the very nature of political independence means collective agreement may prove more elusive, and it remains to be seen whether the councils which have shifted from traditional party leadership to something potentially more politically fluid can find the focus to deliver.