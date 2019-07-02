The rise of the independents: from Ashfield to Uttlesford

Who are the independent councillors who did so well at May’s polls, and why did voters back them? LGC investigates

LGC spoke to councillors and others in the authorities with the largest proportion of elected members not from established national parties following this year’s local elections. The sample was made up of the eight metropolitan and unitary authorities where more than 25% were not from the Greens, Labour, the Liberal Democrats or the Conservatives and the 10 districts where Independents hold more than 50% of the seats.

Ashfield DC Political make-up: Ashfield Independents 30, Conservative 3, Labour 2. Administration: Ashfield Independents Brexit vote: 69.8% leave Independent gain: +26 The Ashfield Independents are led by Jason Zadrozny, who a decade ago was the Lib Dem leader of the council but left the party over a personal matter. Formed four years ago, the party already had minority control from last year after a series of defections. The council had previously been dominated by Labour, which now has only two seats. Cllr Zadrozny told LGC that Ashfield Independents contains former Lib Dems, Labour and UKIP members as well as those from no party background but was “very broadly centre ground” in its approach. It operates no whip and while councillors stood on their own ward platforms there were some over-arching policy positions taken. He said Brexit was an issue on the doorstep, but local concerns were more important to voters. “I think we were able to say, ‘we’re not party politicians, here are some people you can trust again’”, he added. “The main issues were that Labour had put forward a very unpopular local plan.” Cllr Zadrozny said his role now differs from when he was leader as a Lib Dem in that “my group is three times the size but there is no whip, so I have to bring councillors with me and I think there is a more conversational style to politics as a result.”

slade vikki BCP leader Vikki Slade, a Lib Dem, works alongside Independents

Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole Council

Conservatives 36, Liberal Democrats 15, Christchurch Independents 8, Independents 11, Labour 3, Green2 , Ukip 1

Coalition of Liberal Democrats, Christchurch independents and Labour

54.8% leave

New council

The first election of the new Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council following the abolition of three Conservative-led councils left the Conservatives as the largest group but without a majority.

The new Unity Alliance administration, with Lib Dem Vikki Slade as leader, includes the eight Christchurch Independents some of whom are former Conservative Christchurch BC councillors who strongly opposed reorganisation.

Tony O’Neill (Con) said Brexit had a big impact on the campaign and was a “big negative” on the doorstep for his party.

“It was quite a challenge to get that mind switch from the national to the local,” he added.

But Cllr O’Neill said the party locally had also not effectively communicated its successes leading the former councils.

Adding a note of caution about the coalition, he said some independents have strong opinions on what is best for their area and it would be important to see how “what might be termed pet projects” stand up to scrutiny.

East Devon DC Independents 20, Conservatives 19, East Devon Alliance 11, Liberal Democrats 8, Greens 2 Independent minority 54% leave +18 On election night East Devon looked to have an independent majority, but historical and personal differences quickly split the independents from the East Devon Alliance (EDA), a party originally formed to campaign on local planning issues. There is clearly considerable bad blood between the two groups, with a minority administration led by independent Ben Ingham, who was once an EDA councillor. Cllr Ingham said: “The Conservatives had been in power for 45 years and six years ago we thought something has to be done to challenge this. There are now 31 independents of whom 20 are what I call ‘independent independents’ and 11 are East Devon Alliance. They are more left wing than us; there are no Labour councillors, so they go under that guise.” EDA leader Paul Arnott dismissed the accusation of being left-wing as “nonsense, there are people in the EDA who vote for all parties”. The 20 Independents did not have a common manifesto but “more a common attitude to how the council should be run”. As a minority Cllr Ingham said his administration would run on the basis that “I have to convince other groups and get buy-in from them for anything at full council”.

Epsom & Ewell BC

Residents Association 32, Labour 3, Liberal Democrat 2, Conservative 1.

Residents Association

52% remain

+11

Epsom & Ewell has been controlled by Residents’ Association councillors since its creation in 1937.

It has no leader but Eber Kington, chair of the strategy and resources committee, puts this long dominance down to “keeping local politics local and keeping party politics out of local government”.

“It chimes with many peoples’ disillusionment with party politicians at the national level and what some see as bickering and negative party politics. It was certainly very evident on the doorstep the May 2019 election,” he said.

“The RA can trade on that at every local election. Given Conservative Party controlled Surrey County Council’s unpopularity with many voters (potholes are not vote winners) that provides the RA with further ‘evidence’ of party politics not working.”

Each geographical residents’ association stands under its own name and issues its own manifesto based on ward issues, which means no borough-wide manifesto guides the committee system through which the council is run and there is no whip.

Cllr Kington explained: “RA councillors have views on policies they would like to promote and the issues of the day arising out of their wards’ communities or national political debates relevant to local government and local issues.

“We discuss them in our monthly group meetings and, if a consensus is reached, the RA group chairman and the chairman of strategy and resources discuss those with the chief executive who in turn will discuss them with her leadership team. All policies will need to be endorsed by a policy committee.”

Forest of Dean DC Independents 14, Conservatives 10, Greens 6, Labour 5, Vacant 3 Rainbow coalition of Independent Group, Greens and Labour 58.6% Leave +10 Before the election, the Independents were divided into four different groupings, with many having previously represented other parties including Ukip. However, new leader Tim Gwilliam (Ind) told LGC they had all “left national politics at the gate” in order to agree to a set of principles and work together. “Local politics is where it’s at right now – we can get stuff done better than the national parties in Westminster.” Cllr Gwilliam told LGC Forest of Dean has been a “hotbed” of independent politics since the council was formed in the early 1970s. “Being a former coalfield, it’s quite deprived and when times are tough, this is an area that really suffers. That sense of being left behind fed through to create anti national parties.” Chairman of the council James Bevan (Ind) has been an independent since he “politely left” the Tories after voting against the whip two years ago. “I think it’s an opportune time for Independents. We are gaining ground from local politics being mish-mashed up with Brexit debates, but it will probably settle down again to normal politics soon.”

Hartlepool BC

Labour 9, Independent Union 8, Socialist Labour 4, Conservatives 3, Seaton First 3, Independent 2, Veterans’ and People’s Party 1, Ukip 1, For Britain Movement 1

Independent Union, Conservatives and Veterans’ and People’s Party minority

69.6% leave

+4

Labour lost control of Hartlepool for the first time since 2010. Shane Moore of the Independent Union, who was previously a Ukip councillor, has been elected leader. He said a “large disconnect” had developed between traditional Labour voters in the town and the party locally and nationally, with a perception that the council’s former leadership were simply “managing decline”.

He said the Independent Union had campaigned by making it clear they were “sick of party politics” and would aim for the council to have no overall control so councillors would have to reach consensus and “work like adults”.

He said beyond the ruling coalition, there is an informal coalition with other independents, including the ‘Putting Seaton First’ group who have three councillors and chair two committees.

“With the traditional party system there would have been a Labour leader who would have close confidants and the vast majority of decisions would be made by two or three people,” Cllr Moore added.

Labour councillor Brenda Harrison said Brexit was a key factor on the doorstep during the election along with a lack of confidence in Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the party. She also said the previous Labour administration in Hartlepool was perceived as being run like a “cabal”.

Herefordshire Council Conservatives 13, Herefordshire Independents 13, It’s Our County 7, Liberal Democrats 7, Greens 7, True Independents 5. Herefordshire Independents, It’s Our County, Greens leave 59.2% +6 Herefordshire has long had numerous independent councillors, but their very independence caused some to feel that it would be impossible to form an administration from among their ranks. This led to the formation of It’s Our County, which first fought in the 2011 election. Its leader Liz Harvey said: “It’s Our County was formed as a split from Herefordshire Independents as a group of us wanted to be able to form an administration and their only policy then was to have no policy. “We wanted something that did have policies and to distinguish ourselves on the ballot paper we had to register as a party. “The new administration is working fine at the moment with no problems, we put up a shadow budget at the last meeting of the old council, so some of heavy lifting had been done.” Cllr Harvey told LGC there was a lot of overlap between the objectives of Herefordshire Independents and It’s Our County in particular on devising more sustainable policies on how to develop Herefordshire. “This is a very rural county, so it can’t develop like other places do,” she said. “It means playing to strengths like our food and drink economy, tourism, the arts and attracting the creative and IT industries as people in those tend to value the lifestyle we offer here.” Herefordshire voted for Brexit, but Cllr Harvey put the Tory losses down to a desire for change over local issues. There have though already been tensions as what looked like an 18-strong Independent group immediately after the election has been depleted by a breakaway of five True Independents over a disputed road scheme.

Mansfield DC

Mansfield Independent Forum 13, Labour 15, Independents 6, Conservatives 2

Labour elected mayor Andy Abrahams

70.9% leave

+4

Labour’s Andy Abrahams defeated Mansfield Independent Forum’s (MIF) incumbent elected mayor Kate Allsop by just two votes in May, ending a tradition of MIF mayors stretching back to the post’s creation in 2002.

MIF was created to support the first mayor Tony Egginton and its group formed a coalition with the Conservatives in 2017 to run Nottinghamshire CC, a stance which has since seen splits.

Leader Mick Barton said: “We do have a manifesto put together as a group. The Independents are all business people and we tried to run the council like a business and make investments and we now have £4m coming in from that and a lot of councils are copying us.”

Ex-MIF member Steve Garner, now an independent, said: “MIF has a whip, we don’t… I think too much is made of this Labour versus Conservative thing, there is only a certain amount of money to spend whoever is in power.”

andy preston Andy Preston Middlesbrough Council Labour 20, Middlesbrough Independent Councillor Association 17, Conservative 3, Independent 3, Marton Independent Group 2, Vacant 1 Independent mayor 65.5% leave +14 Local businessman and independent Andy Preston surged to victory to take Middlesbrough’s mayoralty from Labour after he was narrowly defeated by the party’s candidate in 2015. Independent councillors also gained 13 seats from Labour and one from the Conservatives making them the largest ‘group’ on the council. In keeping with Mr Preston’s business background, he asked councillors apply for a position and submit a CV before deciding on his executive team. The Labour group reportedly refused to take part, and the seven positions have been filled by six independents and one Conservative. Immediately following the election Mr Preston, who is a former Labour member and campaigned to remain in the European Union in an area which voted heavily to leave, told LGC voters in Middlesbrough and across the Tees Valley became disillusioned with Labour politicians who they felt took them for granted after being in power for so long. Alma Hellaoui, a Labour councillor and chair of the Labour group, told LGC independent councillors had been campaigning for a long time behind the scenes and voters did not value the “fantastic work” her party had done in the town. She added people on the doorstep were focused on national issues such as Brexit during the election campaign and the independents had benefited from a negative perception of mainstream parties. Cllr Hellaoui said she was now concerned about “a massive lack of experience on scrutiny” among independent councillors.

North Kesteven DC

Conservatives 21, Lincolnshire Independents 16, Independents grouping 3, unaligned 3

North Kesteven Administration Group of Conservative councillors and independents

62.3%

+8

May’s elections left the council split between Conservatives and Independents of which the Lincolnshire Independents were the largest grouping. However, all elected members have worked together to form an administration. The councillors elected as Conservatives on May 2 now go under the banner of the North Kesteven Administration Group.

The Conservatives hold the council leadership but the Lincolnshire independents have one of the six cabinet position as does one of the unaligned Independents. Marianne Overton, leader of the Lincolnshire Independents on North Kesteven council told LGC the arrangement would be “quite tricky”. “As long as we all keep to what’s common sense and don’t get party political about it then I’m sure we will do well,” she said.

North Somerset Council Independent 17, Conservative 13, Liberal Democrat 11, Labour 6, Green 3 Coalition of all non-Conservative groups 52.1% leave +11 North Somerset had been Conservative controlled for 12 years but having won a majority a four-way coalition of all other parties is now in power. How stable that will be remains to be seen, but leader Donald Davies (Ind) told LGC the Independents “sort of had a common platform”. “Of the 17 independents elected, 12 were new to local politics. Some were previously members of parties, but some time ago.” He said the multi-party administration has “certain shared aims, the first is that the council should be open and transparent when it has been ‘behind closed doors’. “The second is the impact of climate emergency, which influences everything we do, and the third that North Somerset has the third worst inequality in the UK.” North Somerset’s previous Tory leader Nigel Ashton refused to join the adjacent West of England Combined Authority, something Cllr Davies said “was a stupid decision”.

Redcar & Cleveland BC

Independent Group 14, Labour 15, Lib Dems 13, Conservative 11, independents 4, Ukip 2

Independent and Liberal Democrat minority coalition

66.2% Leave

+9

Previously led by a minority Labour administration, the 14-strong Independent Group has formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats to lead the council. Mary Lanigan (Ind) has been elected leader, with Karen King (Lib Dem) as deputy and the remaining cabinet positions have been split evenly between the two groups.

Pete Berry, a backbench independent councillor and former member of the Conservative Party, said Brexit was a key factor during the election, with voters particularly galvanised when they received polling cards for the European Parliament elections ahead of the local vote. But he also said voters had grown disillusioned with Labour after the party was in power for so long and had a perception that investment was not being spread evenly across areas.

Ryedale DC Conservatives 12, Ryedale First 7, Liberal 5, Independent Group 4, Liberal Democrat 2 Coalition of Conservatives with Ryedale First 55.3% Leave +6 Ryedale First was founded by Linda Cowling who led a defection of six Tories in 2017. However, she lost her seat in May to an anti-fracking candidate. The resulting hung council led the Conservatives and Ryedale First to strike a deal to cooperate and elect the council’s first leader in two years, Keane Duncan (Con) having previously chosen not to have a leader under the committee system. Cllr Duncan said that since he took over, the priority at the North Yorkshire district has been “cooperation and building consensus, regardless of political affiliation”. “In local politics, I believe that’s what it should be all about.” Cllr Duncan puts the success of the independent parties in Ryedale down to “lots of frustration with parties in Westminster”. “At a local level in Ryedale, people don’t necessarily have strong political affiliations to a particular party,” he added.

Stockton-on-Tees BC

Labour 24, Independents 16, Conservative 14, Liberal Democrat 2

Labour minority

61.7% Leave

+6

Labour lost eight seats in May but has formed a minority administration. The independents gained six seats with the 16 made-up of various area-based clusters.

Bob Cook (Lab), who has retained his position as council leader, has vowed to meet other party leaders in a working group before big decisions are taken.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council Labour 16, Conservatives 15, City Independents 12, Independent 1 Conservative and City Independent coalition 69.4% Leave -1 The City Independents have been a significant force in Stoke’s politics since the early 2000s. Following May’s elections they formed a coalition with the Tories for the second time since 2015, eschewing advances from Labour. Back in 2015 the City Independents were the dominant partner but a gain of eight seats for the Conservatives this year switched the balance. City Independents deputy leader Randolph Conteh attributes the recent election results to the success of the coalition since 2015. “We have probably done more in the last four years than [the council has] done in the last 20. People have noticed. “As we regenerate Stoke we are creating Conservative voters. I worked down the pits for 26 years, they wouldn’t vote Conservative ever. However, a lot of people in Stoke-on-Trent, the new generation who are not as industrialised, have a different mindset,” he said. The City Independents were founded by a former Labour party member Dave Conway. Cllr Conteh said although the party leaned slightly more to the left than right it was “pretty [in the] centre” and had provided “an opportunity to vote down the middle ground”. He added: “People are more interested in their localities than the national issues; they’re disillusioned with national politics, they wanted an alternative and they chose us.” stoke Source: Anna-Maria Oléhn Political correspondent on the Stoke Sentinel, Phil Corrigan, attributes Labour’s loss of grip on a city, which it controlled uninterrupted from 1973 to 2001, to a sense among the local population that the party was taking them for granted. He says this combined with “growing resentment of Westminster” following “decades of industrial decline… and a perceived lack of investment” to create a fertile ground for the City Independents. “They have presented themselves as the only truly local party, ie they don’t need to answer to regional or national officials and so they can work exclusively for the benefit of Stoke-on-Trent,” he said.

Tendring DC

Conservatives 16, Independent 6, Labour 6, Tendring Independents 6, UKIP 5, Tendring First 4, Holland-on-Sea Group 3, Liberal Democrats 2

Conservative, Ukip, Holland-on-Sea Group, some independents

leave 69.5%

+13

Conservative Neil Stock retained his position as council leader following May’s polls but only by stitching together an unwieldy coalition of groups.

Of the independent groups, Tendring First was originally a split from the Conservatives in the mid-2000s, Holland-on-Sea Group is a local party and Tendring Independents was a splinter from the main independent group last year following a dispute about the election of the council chair.

Independent group leader Jane Chapman says: “We are not part of the administration although one of our members is in the cabinet.

“We are very independent, we function as a group but do not have a single manifesto and people stood on ward issues.”

Tendring Independents leader Mark Stephenson, who once led the UKIP group, said it was “disappointing” the Independents were not able to form an administration”. “Brexit definitely depressed the Conservative vote,” he said.

anna dart and team Torridge leader Anna Dart and team Torridge DC Independent 18, Conservative 11, Labour 3, Green 2, Liberal Democrat 2 Independents supported by non-Conservative groups 60.8% leave +13 Council leader Anna Dart led the Independent group before May’s election ousted the Conservatives, but admits “there was no common manifesto”. “I was group leader, but I did not have a clue who was going to be in the group, and no one is completely independent, they lean one way or the other [politically]”. With exactly half the seats held by independents there has had to be negotiation between the four non Tory groups to work out how to run the council. Cllr Dart said: “I have to be nice to people to get things through. We had half the seats, so we talked to the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Labour and found a way forward. “I make sure I talk to all councillors and that there is a semi-informal conversation going on about what the council can do.” She attributes the surge in independent support from five seats to 18 as being partly due to local issues, but also “people were fed up with the government’s handling of Brexit and the state of the Conservative party, with Labour being not much better”. “We want to overhaul the constitution, which hasn’t been changed in years and address climate change, the economy and local infrastructure as we need inward investment,” she said.

Uttlesford DC

Residents for Uttlesford 26, Liberal Democrats 7, Conservatives 4, Independent 2.

Residents for Uttlesford

50.6% leave

+17

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) snatched 17 seats from the Conservatives, leaving the former ruling party in third place.

Uttlesford is a prosperous area of Essex facing development pressures and R4U’s main platform has been around planning issues and the need for infrastructure and services to accompany new homes, says Dan Starr, who founded the group in 2014.

R4U has fairly cordial relations with the Lib Dems and offered them cabinet seats but the party preferred to form an opposition group.

Relations with the Conservatives are far colder, in particular because R4U opposes many aspects of the local plan the previous administration submitted to inspectors in its final months.

Mr Starr told LGC: “I think the Tories had one of their biggest losses of seats here, but that was not down to Brexit but rather to frustration over a lot of local issues, planning, local infrastructure, politicians not paying attention to local priorities and decisions being taken for political reasons without evidence.

“One issue is access to doctors’ surgeries, it’s not directly a council matter but Uttlesford has grown fast and we’ve not had the schools, roads, surgeries or infrastructure to go with that.”