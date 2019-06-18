Tony Travers: The Tories and Labour could be left behind

The coincidence of the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats holding leadership elections at such an important time for the future of UK politics provides a significant opportunity for organisations with a case to make.

As contenders set out their stall to attract their MPs and party members, they need to start outlining how they would differ from Theresa May and her government.

While most of the candidates for Tory leader (and thus prime minister) will be fighting it out over different versions of hard-sounding Brexit, they are also beginning to promise other benefits if they win.

Boris Johnson has pledged more money for schools. Sajid Javid wants investment in infrastructure outside the south-east. Dominic Raab would cut taxes. Indeed, so many and expensive are the goodies being pro ered that chancellor Philip Hammond has had to step in to warn his colleagues against undermining the public finances with their competitive generosity.

“Those who shape the policy of the next prime minister need to demand that candidates put forward radical proposals to shift power”

Whoever wins, there will be implications for public policy. Some potential prime ministers would kill off High Speed 2. Others are not keen on Heathrow expansion.

The planning system would doubtless look different under Andrea Leadsom than Rory Stewart. Separately, if the new prime minister changes chancellor, the spending review would have different priorities than Mr Hammond’s.

For local government there must be an opportunity here. Specifically, for senior Conservative councillors and activists in local government (who have access to the candidates and who also influence votes) the coming days offer a chance to ask the contenders how they would approach devolution, council funding and a range of other issues of concern to councils.

Theresa May’s successor will need to have a policy agenda that goes beyond ‘no deal on 31 October if the EU don’t blink’.

The Conservatives are in a dire position if the European elections and recent opinion polls are to be believed. So are Labour, but they are neither in government nor enduring a leadership contest. There is serious disenchantment with both the major parties, though the Tories are in a worse position because they have been in government for almost a decade.

Unless the Conservatives can come up with a convincing plan for the future of public services, housing, further education, regional policy, the economy and a range of other issues, they risk accidentally losing the next general election. At the point the first-past-the-post electoral system coexists with three or four parties on 15-30% each, the next election is wholly unpredictable. With voting figures like this, the Brexit Party or the Liberal Democrats are closer to accidentally winning power (or becoming the top two parties) than under a proportional representation system. The very voting system that has protected Labour and the Conservatives could randomly destroy them.

It is too soon to predict the demise of such established and robust parties. But their leaders do need to start to come up with convincing proposals to change a constitutional and governmental system which is in trouble.

The 2016 referendum result was surely not evidence of the electorate’s desire to have ever more power hoarded in Westminster and Whitehall. People want to be able to access those who make decisions and to feel they have a say in their local area.

To this end, those who shape the policy of the next Conservative leader and prime minister need to demand that candidates put forward radical proposals to shift power into city regions, counties, towns and villages.

If power is genuinely devolved, including the power to tax, there is a decent chance that decision-making will be more attuned to the needs of places and people who feel, with justification, that the national political class is ‘out of touch’.

The Liberal Democrat leadership election will be between candidates whose party’s clear message on Brexit (they don’t like it) won them millions of new voters in the recent local and EU elections. Mr Farage may well make his new party similarly devolutionary. Labour and the Conservatives should be wary of being left behind if the pro-centralisation mood music changes.