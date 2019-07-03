Toxic discourse: Exclusive survey uncovers scale of public abuse

LGC research has revealed the disturbing scale of escalating violence and threats suffered by council staff and elected members as they serve their communities.

Our Civility of Politics survey of LGC readers shows a large majority have either directly experienced abusive behaviour in the last three years or said their council colleagues had. The survey received 263 responses, including a significant proportion from chief executives and senior managers.

Forms of abuse graph What forms of abuse have you or your colleagues experienced?

Nearly three-quarters (71%) said the situation had got worse or much worse over the past three years with growing levels of aggression in public interaction with their council.

When participants were asked to choose from a range of types of abusive behaviour they were aware of relating to the conduct of council business, 11% said officer colleagues had suffered actual violence.

Just under one in five (19%) said they had personally received face to face threats of violence, while 32% said this had happened to officer colleagues.

More than one in five (22%) said councillors had received face to face threats of violence and one in ten said elected members had received threats at their home address.

Taking responses from chief executives and senior officers specifically, 19% said officer colleagues had suffered actual violence and 40% said they had received personal insults to their face.

When asked to select from a range of factors behind aggressive interaction, social media was the most frequently cited, with 68% highlighting this as a cause. National political discourse was chosen as the second biggest driver (62%), followed by austerity (57%).

Change in public interaction Has there been an increase in aggression in public interaction with your council in the last three years?

When asked to describe their own personal experiences, one respondent said: “[I received] abusive and insulting messages on social media, including repeated personal attacks, accusations, false assertions and simple straightforward nastiness. [This] is now so common as to have become normal.”

Another said threats on social media had escalated. “My face was printed onto posters and stuck onto lampposts,” they added. “Planning officers have had threatening visits at their home addresses.”

One councillor spoke about their experience during an election campaign. He said: “I was a candidate and received a lot of abuse from my opponent. They took personal pictures of me from other profiles and posted them on social media. [They] lied about my beliefs and threatened legal action against me if they lost the election.”

When asked to provide views on the reason behind the increase in aggressive interaction with councils, one respondent said: “Residents’ expectations have changed, and some expect a much more personalised service than is possible in the age of austerity and won’t accept austerity as an excuse,” while another said friction had been created by “Local political issues, with particular focus on regeneration and housing estate renewal.”

Another respondent cited “mental health, homelessness [and] financial exclusion” and while one said it had become “acceptable to be abusive when getting across your point”, combined with a “lack of leadership by those who should be role models”.

Graeme McDonald, managing director of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, said any form of abuse has no place in society “let alone local government”.

He added: “It’s sad to see that local government is reflecting the confrontational discourse and behaviour we have seen elsewhere across politics and wider society in recent years.

“However, these alarming survey results illustrate why the sector needs the right mechanisms in place – a robust standards regime, for example – so that appropriate sanctions can act as a deterrent to any form of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour.”

Tracey Lee, chair of the Association of Local Authority Chief Executives told LGC the organisation’s members had raised concerns over civility and said changes in the way people interact with each other in society, with an increasing prevalence of aggression and abuse, should be part of a wider national debate about what behaviour is acceptable.

She added: “We are here to do a job and an increasingly complex job. Some of the abuse that is faced across the spectrum is just unacceptable and makes the job more difficult to do.”

Reasons for increased aggression Reasons for increased aggression in public interaction with the council

Ms Lee added the trend raises the important question of where “freedom of speech starts and finishes”.

“My experience in talking to (Alace) members is the danger we have is the level of tolerance to issues of civility. We have almost become immune to what is and what isn’t acceptable,” she said.

Nick Forbes (Lab), senior vice chair of the Local Government Association, told LGC the organisation believed “passionately” that all people should be able to represent their communities and engage in local politics without the fear of violence.

“We are however aware that public debate and engagement is unfortunately turning increasingly toxic and confrontational, and in particular some women, members of the LGBT+ community and those representing BAME groups, have been subjected to intimidation and abuse,” he added.

Cllr Forbes said there should be zero-tolerance to intimidation and violence across society being used “as a way of bypassing open and respectful debate”.

“For councils to be able to make the best decisions for our local communities, it is important to hear everyone’s opinions, but this needs to be done in a respectful way in keeping with our principles of democracy,” he added.