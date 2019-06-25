'Why we continue to stand up to ministers over our freesheets'

Many of you will know that we have been in dispute with the government for a number of years about our decision to continue to publish Hackney Today and Waltham Forest News fortnightly.

Earlier this month we lost a judicial review against the government ruling that we are not allowed to publish a newspaper more than four times a year and that we must pay another outlet our residents’ council tax to publish public notices that will be seen by far fewer people. This is especially galling because the government is effectively dictating how we should spend our finite resources.

As leaders of London boroughs with some of the most diverse communities in the country, we believe it’s vital that people from all walks of life have access to information about our services, opportunities and local and national policies that affect them. After all, engaging and consulting with residents is a fundamental duty of every council.

We did not take the decision to challenge the government lightly - we produce Hackney Today and Waltham Forest News because the government, by law, insists that councils pay to publish statutory notices in a printed newspaper. This arcane - and highly profitable - business around statutory notices is baffling at best.

Whilst technology has advanced, the legislation that requires councils to produce and publish public notices hasn’t. Local authorities right across the country pay an estimated £68 million in council taxpayers’ money to print public notices in newspapers. The requirement for councils to place these adverts in local papers, seen by far fewer people than our publications, follows no logic if the aim is to raise awareness.

Fortnightly publication is our way of complying with these bonkers rules, whilst also allowing us to communicate with all our residents, particularly those who are hardest to reach or who don’t have regular internet access.

But while the government has continued with the rhetoric used by Eric Pickles back in 2011, our so called ‘pravdas’ are publications that are a lifeline to many and our dispute is based on the frequency we publish, not on any supposed political bias.

They feature information that our local media won’t usually carry, from promoting foster care, community work and local charities, through to campaigning for causes such as a new hospital or reassuring residents around fire safety rules.

The people we reach includes those who are often most in need of our vital services, like older residents and the digitally excluded. Our residents appreciate a newspaper that champions both the people and the area they live in.

We believe our case is compelling. This is why we’re seeking the right to appeal a decision that follows no logic, could cost our councils millions of pounds and hampers our ability to communicate with the most vulnerable in our communities.

In doing so, we wholeheartedly respect and support the role the press plays in local democracy. But we don’t think taxpayers’ money should be forced to bankroll them for the sake of an out of touch law that the government refuses to address. This is particularly concerning in areas where there is just one local paper, which can effectively force councils to hand over a blank cheque.

Finally, as leaders we passionately believe that part of a healthy local democracy is local understanding of the democratic process, and effective communication is key to developing that. Local authority publicity is important to transparency and to localism, as the public needs to know what their local authority is doing if they are to hold us to account and the absence of a well-read local media means that there is a legitimate need for Hackney Today and Waltham Forest News.

We believe this case is important not just for our councils, but for local government as a whole, so we will continue to make our case heard.