Honours for chiefs in Queen's birthday list

Two chief executives and a member of Wiltshire Council’s three-strong executive director team have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Sandra Dinneen, chief executive of South Norfolk Council and David Parr, chief executive of Halton BC both became OBEs, as did Wiltshire’s Alistair Cunningham, executive director for growth, investment and place

Tim Warren (Con) became a CBE. He lost his seat at Bath & North East Somerset Council in May’s elections after four years as council leader.

In a second award for South Norfolk, its leader John Fuller (Con), who is also chair of the District Councils Network, became an OBE.

Other awards for local government figures included

CBE

Michael Galloway, former executive director, city development, Dundee City Council

OBE

Cllr Narinder Kooner (Lab), Birmingham City Council, director, Sikh Women’s Action Network

MBE

Cllr Keith Baker (Con), Wokingham BC

Bridget Bennett, service manager, early years and family support, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Gwyneira Clark (Lab), former councillor, Torfaen CBC

Jane Horne (Con), former councillor, Forest of Dean DC

Jennifer Stephens, chief officer for adult care and health, Devon CC

Cllr David Williams (Con), Merton LBC