Honours for chiefs in Queen's birthday list

Two chief executives and a member of Wiltshire Council’s three-strong executive director team have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
Sandra Dinneen, chief executive of South Norfolk Council and David Parr, chief executive of Halton BC both became OBEs, as did Wiltshire’s Alistair Cunningham, executive director for growth, investment and place
Tim Warren (Con) became a CBE. He lost his seat at Bath & North East Somerset Council in May’s elections after four years as council leader.
In a second award for South Norfolk, its leader John Fuller (Con), who is also chair of the District Councils Network, became an OBE.
Other awards for local government figures included
CBE
Michael Galloway, former executive director, city development, Dundee City Council
OBE
Cllr Narinder Kooner (Lab), Birmingham City Council, director, Sikh Women’s Action Network
MBE
Cllr Keith Baker (Con), Wokingham BC
Bridget Bennett, service manager, early years and family support, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Gwyneira Clark (Lab), former councillor, Torfaen CBC
Jane Horne (Con), former councillor, Forest of Dean DC
Jennifer Stephens, chief officer for adult care and health, Devon CC
Cllr David Williams (Con), Merton LBC
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous10 June, 2019 11:46 am
MBEs:
Robin Townsend, Director, Wiltshire Council
Simon Rowe, Network Manager, Wiltshire Council
Cllr Fleur de Rhe-Philipe, Wiltshire Council
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment