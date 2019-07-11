Interview: Jo Miller on Brexit, devolution and ministers

Britain is “failing to answer the exam question” by ignoring its most important dilemmas as it debates its post-Brexit future, Jo Miller has told LGC.

In a major interview, the former Doncaster MBC chief executive and Solace president disclosed to LGC how she had voted against Brexit and but now feels the nation’s best option is to “leave [the EU] and come back in again”, or face growing extremism.

She spoke to LGC before emigrating with her family to begin a new position as chief executive of Hutt City Council in New Zealand, a country whose progressive politics she said offered “a massive pull”, in contrast to the “element of push” Britain’s current position contributed to her departure.

Ms Miller bemoaned the fact that too much British debate is characterised as “one side versus the other”.

“It just feels like we’re in continual battle and I fear that we are not answering the real exam question which is ‘what is the state of the state?’, ‘what type of country do we want to be?’ and ‘what public services are we willing to pay for?’,” she said.

“We are not saying ‘actually, how do we look after our elderly, our ageing aunts, people who made us? How do we make sure they’re looked after?’ We’re letting them down. ‘How do we make economies that work for everybody and make sure [areas are] not left behind?’ They’re the conversations we’re not having nationally and that need to be had.”

Ms Miller said she was “desperately sad” when people voted for Brexit, albeit by the “narrowest of margins”. She now believes “we probably need to leave” the EU, although she hoped the UK could subsequently “come back in”, should the national mood change. Non-withdrawal now would “lead to extreme politics”, she warned.

“I don’t believe there’s a country in the world that gets better by turning in on itself,” Ms Miller said. Nevertheless, she said she understood why Doncaster residents voted 69%-31% for Brexit. While the town’s economy was growing, “it isn’t a place where everybody feels safe and welcome”. Her “experience as a leader” made her feel it was necessary to “carry on paying attention” to people’s insecurities and concerns, she said. Central government was failing to do this.

“We don’t have a government or civil service that support where are we trying to go, what are we trying to do,” she said.

“We need an inspiring vision in this country… I’ve been dismayed at the paucity of leadership across the political spectrum of late and for some time.”

While central government had ground to a halt, “the best leadership in our country is local at the moment,” Ms Miller said, citing councils’ “predominantly awesome” response to austerity. She compared this to central government’s prioritisation, slamming the Department of Transport’s recent contest for local areas to suggest new uses for antiquated Pacer trains.

“We’ve suffered the worst cuts in the country and you want me to get people to spend their time bidding to repurpose a 1980s Leyland bus that’s been on our railways! You are having a laugh!” When she was first told of the plan, Ms Miller said: “I honestly thought someone was doing it to wind me up, so that I would sort of spill my guts on Twitter.”

Ms Miller highlighted contrasting funding levels for council services across Britain. This year English councils received £1,423 per head from the government in contrast to the £2,309 and £2,237 respectively received by Welsh and Scottish councils from their devolved administrations.

She said of Scotland and Wales: “Their governments are choosing to make decisions about public services in a way that is closer to their people. I suppose they value them.”

Ms Miller named Greg Clark, currently business secretary; Matt Hancock, now health secretary; skills minister Anne Milton and Nick Bowles, who is no longer in government, as ministers she could “single out for wanting to do something different”.

LGC asked her whether there was a danger sector leaders were becoming too unwilling to speak truth unto power. Ms Miller’s successor as Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers president Martin Swales has stressed the importance of central and local “working collaboratively” and speaking with one voice on the sector’s future direction.

Noting her own diplomatic skills, Ms Miller responded: “High challenge, high support relationships between Whitehall and Westminster and local government is the way this country will be great.”

Of the UK administration, she said: “My experience of this government is that it’s not really very interested in devolution for real and I think that’s a challenge it needs to meet head on.” She was sceptical about initiatives such as the Midlands Engine and Northern Powerhouse, which she described as placing “an identity on people like pin the tail on the donkey”.

People identified with Yorkshire, the north east, Lancashire and Liverpool she said, not the Northern Powerhouse, which was “not a brand I’d personally subscribe to”, even if she supported the transport improvements it is supposed to bring about.

“What I think about that is this is ‘gamification of the spin’… The unintended consequence of all of that is that people end up further away from politics than ever before, and that’s where the populists and extremists step in because they have a message that resonates with people,” Ms Miller said.

In contrast to the Northern Powerhouse, the One Yorkshire move to win devolution for the entire historic county had popular support.

“To be able to connect with people from Barnsley and Bradford, Bedale and Bridlington… across social class, across ethnicity, across race, across religion, my God, what a gift! What a gift that is in this fractured world! So yes, I long to see One Yorkshire, and we’re going to have to stick at it because governments come and governments go but Yorkshire will prevail.”

She was critical of the coalition government’s decision to close its regional offices in 2011, describing it as “absolutely catastrophic because Whitehall and Westminster have no eye on what’s happening out there and it felt like an act of wanton destruction”.

Ms Miller endorsed a paradigm shift for local government, stating: “I don’t believe the current political system is going to serve us well in the world we are moving into”. Councils should have a convening role, ensuring local organisations work together, supported by place-based budgeting.

She urged “freedom” for local areas in which local organisations shaped their destiny – “if you like, a Total Place scenario”. She continued: “We would never have implemented the bedroom tax in Doncaster – it’s cost more money than its saved, created more heartache than harmony.”

The climate in New Zealand was far more supportive, she said. Its government led by Jacinda Ardern has just launched a budget prioritising wellbeing above GDP.

“I think the picture in New Zealand is that national government wants local government,” said Ms Miller, expressing her backing for its government’s “measuring its success not just around the economy… but also the gaps between those who have and don’t have, and things like mental health and child poverty.”

“I like to use whatever powers are at my disposal to enable people in places to change for the better and be the best they can be. I think the chance to do that in a country where national conditions will enable them to thrive is hugely exciting.”

She continued: “I was certainly attracted to a country that is progressive, is liberal, is welcoming, and that seems to me has a curiosity embedded in thinking about where it goes next and what it does.

“This country, as a much older country, probably needs to think about its way in the world post-colonialism and everything else. Every place has to reinvent itself at different times, doesn’t it?”