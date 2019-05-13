'Investing in security is an investment for the public'

The borough has dedicated £1.3m to an upgrade of its public CCTV system. This upgrade will, through the deployment of Genetec Security Center™, enable more efficient and effective responses to incidents, while also allowing information to be quickly shared with police, resulting in better security coverage.

Advertorial sponsored and supplied by Genetec

At the heart of the programme is a completely refurbished monitoring centre, equipped with the Genetec flagship unified security platform Security Center and other complementary Genetec security solutions. These include the KiwiVision™ Privacy Protector™ to simplify GDPR compliance, Genetec Mission Control™ to guide operators in providing a consistent response to incidents and Genetec Clearance™ for the easy and secure sharing of evidence with local law enforcement.

The open federated architecture of the Genetec infrastructure provides the foundation for a system that can scale and evolve as needs change. It also allows the council to protect its past investments by retaining the majority of its existing cameras, alongside the 200 that will be added, upgraded or relocated.

The project began when specialist town centre video surveillance consultancy firm Global MSC was called in to assess the royal borough’s existing analogue video surveillance system, its fitness for purpose and how it could be cost-effectively improved. This resulted in a competitive tendering exercise won by Computerised & Digital Security Systems Ltd (CDS) which designed a state-of-the-art wireless camera system integrating to the Genetec open architecture video management system. Some of the key technical benefits delivered by CDS include full HD recording, advance graphical mapping, advanced incident response, customisable and extended video storage retention, and various features to aid data protection regulation compliance such as automated pixellation of images and end-to-end encryption to enhance privacy controls.

But much more than simply an investment in expansive technologies, this is an investment in the borough itself. The main mission statement of this investment was for Windsor & Maidenhead to make residents and visitors feel safe. To that end, the investment has been a success. Windsor & Maidenhead RBC stands a shining example of how councillors can invest in new technologies while making the most of what’s already there.

Paul Dodds, country manager, UK & Ireland, Genetec